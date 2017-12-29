Man Attempts to Escape Police by Driving Car off Pier

This. Is. Insane. Police in Astoria got a call yesterday about a guy trespassing on some boats. When they showed up, he drove off. And by “off”, I mean off a pier & into the Columbia River! He’s alive, in jail and facing a long list of charges. Video: JD Moreland pic.twitter.com/HUVNMjsu3A — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) December 28, 2017

An Oregon man tried to evade police Wednesday by taking a long drive off a short pier and right into the Columbia River.

Tomofey Erofeef of Scotts Mills was seen trespassing on boats docked at the pier. After spotting the officers, he drove his red F-150 right off the pier. Astoria, Oregon police officers estimated that he was going 45 mph at the time, reports the Associated Press.

Officers didn’t follow the 27-year-old onto the pier. After landing in the water, he swam a few hundred feet before the Coast Guard arrived to help rescue him. He swam back before a helicopter arrived, reports The Daily Astorian.

Nearby fisherman and employees of WCT Marine & Construction Inc. helped rescue Erofeef.

The suspect spent about 20 minutes in the icy water.

After being treated at a nearby hospital, Erofeef was booked at the Clatsop County Jail.

Erofeef was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and third-degree escape. He also allegedly violated his parole and was previously arrested in two other Oregon counties for theft.

As for Erofreef’s truck, it’s still in the river. Police and the Coast Guard are coming up with a plan to pull it out.