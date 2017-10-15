Woman Charged in Boy’s Opioid Death During Sleepover

Ohio police have charged a 60-year-old woman after a child overdosed on an opiod at her home.

Kanye Champelle, 12, began choking and became unconscious while at the Columbus, Ohio, home of Sheila Hutchins. Hutchins was hosting a sleepover for one of Champelle’s cousins at the time, as ABC reports.

Champelle died two days later at the hospital. A coroner ruled that he died from a fentanyl overdose.

Hutchins has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering as a result.

It’s unclear if the drug belonged to Hutchins and how Champelle gained access to the substance.

She is being held on a $50,000 and is being represented by a public defender.