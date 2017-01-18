Olivia Wilde Shares Powerful Breastfeeding Selfie With 2-Week-Old Daughter

Look who’s riding the #brelfie bandwagon! Olivia Wilde posted an intimate breastfeeding selfie with her 2-week-old daughter, Daisy, to her Instagram.

The 32-year-old actress was wearing a t-shirt that said “Never underestimate the power of a woman” and captioned the photo “My drinking buddy.”

This isn’t Wilde’s first #brelfie rodeo! She and fiancé Jason Sudeikis welcomed their first child, Otis, into the world two years ago. And even then, she posed for a high fashion breastfeeding photo shoot for Glamour magazine’s September 2014 issue.

(Photo: Glamour)

Twitter users around the world share their own #brelfies and thoughts about breastfeeding.

The bond you have with your child when breastfeeding is indescribable.

Not everyone is riding the #brelfie train, however.

