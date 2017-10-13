Suspect Arrested in Ohio Quadruple Homicide That Left 4 Dead

An Ohio man was taken into custody Friday after police suspect he shot and killed four people, including an 8-year-old boy, two days before, CBS News reports.

Aaron Lawson, 23, was arrested after Lawrence County officials received a tip that he was walking down a local street. He was charged in the deaths of four victims who were found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a trailer home, where the boy’s body was “hidden,” police say.

“Today may be Friday the 13th, but it’s a good day in Lawrence County, because we’ve captured one of Lawrence County’s most wanted,” Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless said at a press conference Friday.

Lawson also stabbed a fifth victim in the neck and head who is currently hospitalized after fleeing the deadly scene. This victim was reportedly the first to discover the bodies after he returned home from work Wednesday, then he drove to about a quarter mile to seek help from a relative of the shooting victims.

Police initially discovered the bodies of three adults in the trailer Wednesday night, who have now been identified as Donald McGuire, 50, Tammie McGuire, 43, and Staci Jackson, 28.

When their bodies were found, authorities believed 8-year-old Devin Holston was missing, but a search of the house Thursday led to the discovery of his body inside the home.

Lawless said that all people involved were “related in some fashion,” but it wasn’t clear yet how the victims were associated to each other. Lawson is Tammie McGuire’s cousin and had spent time in the home, Lawless added.

According to Devin’s neighbor, Kyle Evans, Lawson would occasionally babysit Devin, who lived in the trailer home, and his brother, WSAZ reports.

Lawson is currently being held on three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder, but could face additional charges as the investigation continues. Currently, police say his motive for killing is unclear.