Ohio Lawmaker Slammed for Asking If 'Colored Population' Is Hit Hard by COVID-19 Because They Don't 'Wash Their Hands as Well'
An Ohio lawmaker is getting slammed on social media, after asking if the "colored population" is being hit hardest by COVID-19 because they don't "wash their hands as well." Republican State Senator Steve Huffman made the comments on Tuesday, during a hearing on whether or not Ohio should declare racism a public health crisis.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, Huffman — who is also a doctor — made the comments while locked in a discussion with Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. He stated that he understands that "African Americans have a higher incidence of prior conditions" which make them "more susceptible to COVID, but does not make them more susceptible just to get COVID." He then added, "We know it’s twice as often, correct? Could it just be that African Americans – the colored population — do not wash their hands as well as other groups?"
Huffman continued to offered examples in the form of a question, expressing his wonder if the black community are not wearing masks in public, or not following social distance guidelines. He later issued a statement, explaining that he "regrettably" asked his questions "in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful." He stated that this "was exactly the opposite" of what he meant. Many have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on Huffman's comments. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
