October 1st Trends on Twitter and the Memes Are Magical

October 1 is here, and social media is bewitched by the start of the new month. As soon as the clock struck midnight, officially signaling the end of yet September, social media erupted with memes celebrating the start of October and the unofficial start of “Halloween 1st.” The talk about Tuesday was so rampant that the hashtag “October 1st” even trended on Twitter.

Of course, the buzz surrounding the new month is warranted, as October not only marks the spookiest and sweetest month of the year, but also the start of Halloween films. Along with the number of new scary additions set to be made to Netflix and other streaming giants throughout the month, October officially kicks off Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. The annual programming slate will see beloved film Hocus Pocus airing a whopping 27 times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to the start of the new month.

Excitement

The start of the month had many dusting off the cobwebs on all things spooky and taking to Twitter to express their excitement, with some stating that the realization it was Oct. 1 made getting up in the morning a lot easier.



Waking up on #October1st and seeing all the Halloween tweets like … pic.twitter.com/l3SOO7vZd8 — Pumpkin (@WiccanWitch_3) October 1, 2019

Sept. 30 vs. Oct. 1

Of course, the day also had people breaking out the annual “Sept. 30 vs Oct. 1” meme, in which they share a normal photo beside a photo that is much more Halloween-themed.



Sept. 30 vs Oct. 1

The popular meme was sparked in 2014, according to Know Your Meme, when one social media user shared side-by-side images of Emma Roberts dressed in a sparkly pink dress and one of her much darker American Horror Story characters. In the years since, the meme has only gained momentum, with new version rising up every Oct. 1.

Me on September 30th vs me on #October1st 🎃 pic.twitter.com/KdG1zKeTRH — tartecosmetics (@tartecosmetics) October 1, 2019

Halloween 1st

Happy Halloween first you spooky beauties 👻 pic.twitter.com/B9STS1BzpZ — Boo👻 @ Life of the Party DND 🏳️‍🌈 (@0Becki) October 1, 2019

For some, Oct. 1 marks the first day of a month-long celebration of Halloween. The day has been dubbed as “Halloween 1st,” regardless of whether or not everyone agrees with it.



Is today technically Halloween?

_____|_____

| |

Yes No

| |

Good Fuck It,

the next 31 days

are now Halloween — Lumberzack (@1Lumberzack) October 1, 2019

When it’s #October1st but you’ve been ready since July 31st pic.twitter.com/YLTUpLQDKo — 𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝚎𝚏𝚏𝚢 🔪 (@spacemountqin) October 1, 2019

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

“The End of This Decade”

However, Oct. 1 is much scarier for reasons other than the impending arrival of Halloween, as it marks just another step closer to the end of the year.



it’s october which means it’s basically halloween as well as thanksgiving and then it’s almost christmas followed by new year’s eve and that marks the end of this decadepic.twitter.com/ObVtYZPXDX — fairy crust (@fairycrust) October 1, 2019

Have you realized yet that in a couple months we will be saying the twenties again.. I’m planning on getting a updated ’20s hairstyle at the beginning of the year. — It’s Natacha (@Its_Natacha) October 1, 2019

Halloween Movies

Of course, October wouldn’t be complete without the viewing of some fan-favorite movies, and social media users couldn’t help but dote on what they’ll be watching throughout the month.



I blinked and October is here. It’s about that time to play this movie all month. #October1st #HocusPocus #spookyseason pic.twitter.com/Li8EoKTT8Q — Natasha Gore, CMM (@natgorenyc) October 1, 2019

It’s October and I would like to welcome the Great Pumpkin!



#October1st pic.twitter.com/EcxOI3Z7CD — Cameron Grant (@cool_cam_101) October 1, 2019

Hocus PocusCharlie Brown The Great Pumpkin