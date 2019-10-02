October 1st Trends on Twitter and the Memes Are Magical

October 1 is here, and social media is bewitched by the start of the new month. As soon as the clock struck midnight, officially signaling the end of yet September, social media erupted with memes celebrating the start of October and the unofficial start of “Halloween 1st.” The talk about Tuesday was so rampant that the hashtag “October 1st” even trended on Twitter.
Of course, the buzz surrounding the new month is warranted, as October not only marks the spookiest and sweetest month of the year, but also the start of Halloween films. Along with the number of new scary additions set to be made to Netflix and other streaming giants throughout the month, October officially kicks off Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. The annual programming slate will see beloved film Hocus Pocus airing a whopping 27 times.
Excitement
The start of the month had many dusting off the cobwebs on all things spooky and taking to Twitter to express their excitement, with some stating that the realization it was Oct. 1 made getting up in the morning a lot easier.
Me, waking up and realizing its #October1st 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/v3NeDW0qSA— 𝕯𝖊𝖊™ ♡’s 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙚 (@WitchyTeeth) October 1, 2019
IT’S OFFICIALLY #October1st HERE pic.twitter.com/EngesFWEYu— taylor (@kinneyradar) October 1, 2019
Waking up on #October1st and seeing all the Halloween tweets like … pic.twitter.com/l3SOO7vZd8— Pumpkin (@WiccanWitch_3) October 1, 2019
Sept. 30 vs. Oct. 1
Of course, the day also had people breaking out the annual “Sept. 30 vs Oct. 1” meme, in which they share a normal photo beside a photo that is much more Halloween-themed.
September 30 vs October 1#October1st pic.twitter.com/EaQ5gv6RoM— Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) October 1, 2018
Surprise, bitch! #October1st pic.twitter.com/kZ85FnCd2m— Edward V’Kanty (@Edward_VKanty) October 1, 2019
September 30th vs. #October1st— Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 1, 2019
(No, this will never get old) pic.twitter.com/r3qiEkPSju
Sept. 30 vs Oct. 1
The popular meme was sparked in 2014, according to Know Your Meme, when one social media user shared side-by-side images of Emma Roberts dressed in a sparkly pink dress and one of her much darker American Horror Story characters. In the years since, the meme has only gained momentum, with new version rising up every Oct. 1.
September 30 vs. October 1 #October1st pic.twitter.com/LLcFcM3Lzu— harman. (@woIgang) October 1, 2019
Me on September 30th vs me on #October1st 🎃 pic.twitter.com/KdG1zKeTRH— tartecosmetics (@tartecosmetics) October 1, 2019
Halloween 1st
Happy Halloween first you spooky beauties 👻 pic.twitter.com/B9STS1BzpZ— Boo👻 @ Life of the Party DND 🏳️🌈 (@0Becki) October 1, 2019
For some, Oct. 1 marks the first day of a month-long celebration of Halloween. The day has been dubbed as “Halloween 1st,” regardless of whether or not everyone agrees with it.
Is today technically Halloween?— Lumberzack (@1Lumberzack) October 1, 2019
When it’s #October1st but you’ve been ready since July 31st pic.twitter.com/YLTUpLQDKo— 𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝚎𝚏𝚏𝚢 🔪 (@spacemountqin) October 1, 2019
“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
The most wonderful time of the year 🦇🦇#October1st 🎃👻💀 pic.twitter.com/4HagX1tdkG— boohoo.com (@boohoo) October 1, 2019
Welcome back, October…we missed you! 🎃 #October1st #Horror31 pic.twitter.com/rFhGG9FkzH— Horror31 🎃 (@Horror31) October 1, 2019
“The End of This Decade”
However, Oct. 1 is much scarier for reasons other than the impending arrival of Halloween, as it marks just another step closer to the end of the year.
it’s october which means it’s basically halloween as well as thanksgiving and then it’s almost christmas followed by new year’s eve and that marks the end of this decadepic.twitter.com/ObVtYZPXDX— fairy crust (@fairycrust) October 1, 2019
Have you realized yet that in a couple months we will be saying the twenties again.. I’m planning on getting a updated ’20s hairstyle at the beginning of the year.— It’s Natacha (@Its_Natacha) October 1, 2019
Halloween Movies
Of course, October wouldn’t be complete without the viewing of some fan-favorite movies, and social media users couldn’t help but dote on what they’ll be watching throughout the month.
Happy #October1st 🎃 What’s Your Favorite Halloween Movie? pic.twitter.com/KtuYboiuQJ— The Popcorn Podcast (@The_Popcorn_Pod) October 1, 2019
I blinked and October is here. It’s about that time to play this movie all month. #October1st #HocusPocus #spookyseason pic.twitter.com/Li8EoKTT8Q— Natasha Gore, CMM (@natgorenyc) October 1, 2019
It’s October and I would like to welcome the Great Pumpkin!— Cameron Grant (@cool_cam_101) October 1, 2019
#October1st pic.twitter.com/EcxOI3Z7CD