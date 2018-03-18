1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Southern California Mall

A shooting took place at the The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California on Saturday, leaving one dead and another injured according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: One person is dead, with another injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall, authorities say. https://t.co/al7swyr40f — The Associated Press (@AP) March 17, 2018

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter that the situation has been contained and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

TOaks Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall. The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public. — Thousand Oaks Sta. (@toaksvcso) March 17, 2018

The Thousand Oaks Fire Department posted an additional update, writing that the injured victim has been transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Update on #HillcrestIncident: confirmed one DOA and one person being transported by ambulance. Incident is static, VC Sheriff has command and perimeter control. @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 17, 2018

A video captured by Twitter user Anthony Angelini showed armed police surrounding one of the entrances to the mall.

Here’s a video outside cheesecake factory. Cops have it surrounded with huge guns. pic.twitter.com/6Pn4pVD4DC — Anthony ∀ Angelini (@LosAngelini) March 17, 2018

Authorities have called for all patrons to evacuate the mall and a safety perimeter has been established across the street.

The identities of the victims have not been released, though authorities say they were a man and a woman. One of the victims reportedly considered to be the suspect of the shooting, and the authorities are not looking for anyone else who was potentially involved, according to KTLA.

In an interview with the press, a representative of the Ventura County Sheriff Office gave more details on the shooting.

“A male victim, gravely injured, also with a gunshot wound. The gun was recovered at the scene. The male was transported to a nearby hospital, I don’t have an update on his condition. So right now deputies are conducting a security sweep of the mall.”