O.J. Simpson Says He Was Asked to Weigh in on Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

The Alex Murdaugh trial came to a climax on Thursday, but not before O.J. Simpson had a chance to weigh in, citing people asking him to weigh in. Who these people are isn't elaborated upon, but Simpson goes ahead to give his ten cents on the shocking murder trial.

As the New York Post notes, Murdaugh was eventually found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and their son Paul back in 2021. Around 7 p.m. local time, and three hours of jury deliberations to reach a unanimous verdict. Aside from the two guilty murder verdicts, Murdaugh was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime.

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

Simpson's input came shortly before the verdict ended up being read, with people immediately connecting it all to Simpson's acquittal in his notorious murder trial in 1994. The former Buffalo Bills star critiqued Murdaugh's performance during the trial and offered his take on the trial's outcome.

"It wouldn't surprise me in the least if this guy beats this case," Simpson says. "I realized watching him testify, what he was doing. He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good ol' boy, that he was one of them – and I'm not sure he didn't succeed in doing that."

"From what I've seen, do I think it's more likely that he did it? Yes. But 'more likely' equals reasonable doubt," Simpson added. "I watched him take the stand and I thought it was probably a mistake because the guy is an admitted liar...But lying and stealing money is a little different than murder."

Simpson famously didn't take the stand during his murder trial in 1994, though his presence was felt elsewhere. The 75-year-old did find some parallels between his Las Vegas robbery conviction and Murdaugh's case, but not many had that in mind when he published his video.

Murdaugh's sentencing will come soon after the guilty verdict drops. He murdered his wife and son allegedly due to his own financial crimes coming close to being revealed and his drug addiction growing worse. Aside from his murder conviction, Murdaugh is also facing punishment for his financial offenses. While he faces life for the murder charges, he could also face upwards of 700 years for the alleged financial crimes.