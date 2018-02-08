NYPD Responding to Report of Explosion Near Times Square

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square, the Associated Press reports.

What was believed to be an explosive device was set off on a Manhattan subway platform, with the explosion happening at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday at 42nd Street and 8th Ave. One person was arrested with non-life threatening injuries.

The NYPD tweeted that one male subject is in custody and there are currently no injuries other than the suspect.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Passengers were evacuated from the subway line where the explosion happened as a precaution.

