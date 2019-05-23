Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Reportedly Got Violent With Neighbor an Hour Before Shooting

The man accused of killing rapper Nispey Hussle earlier this year was reportedly involved in a violent incident with a gun just one hour before the shooting, prosecutors say.

TMZ reports that two women’s witness statements to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office say a male friend told them he was attacked at his apartment by Eric Holder the same day as Nipsey Hussle‘s murder.

Holder and the unidentified man lived in the same apartment building, where they sometimes spent time together. The man reportedly said that Holder showed up at his apartment around 2 p.m. on March 31 and angrily accused the neighbor of selling him marijuana that he said was laced with another drug.

According to the statements, Holder was “breathing very heavily and appeared very excited and very agitated” when they were talking together in the hallway. Holder later got more hostile and pistol-whipped the neighbor in the head when he attempted to return to his apartment.

The neighbor was knocked down but still conscious, according to the statements, and claims that he saw the gun on the floor. He described it as a “big silver gun” and “semi-automatic.” He said Holder was “shaking and looked very nervous” before leaving. The neighbor returned safely to his apartment.

The witnesses claim that the man admitted to selling Holder $10 worth of marijuana, but that it was straight from a dispensary and not laced with any other drug, to his knowledge.

The neighbor told the women that he learned a few days later Holder was suspected of killing Nipsey Hussle but that he was afraid to report his encounter for fear of selling him marijuana and the fact that Holder is a drug member.

Holder, who has an extensive criminal record, is suspected of shooting killing Nipsey Hussle in broad daylight, around 3 p.m., on March 31 outside the rapper’s clothing store, The Marathon, in Los Angeles. Video of the incident shows a man, believed to be Holder, shooting him.

Holder was arrested two days after the murder and eventually charged. It’s unclear if Holder’s defense team plans to use the allegedly laced marijuana as part of his defense. He’s reportedly in the market for a new attorney after Christopher Darden, who became famous as a prosecutor on O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s, quit the case after he and family members received death threats.