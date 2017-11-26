22 Injured After Nightclub Floor Collapses

The floor of a night club gave out on one of the Canary Islands last night, and authorities say 22 people were injured. The revellers fell one story and landed in a pile of rubble in the club’s basement. Of the 22 taken to a nearby hospital, police say two were in critical condition.

The island of Terenife is a province of Spain. It’s the largest of the Canary Islands, and it sees the most tourism, which may account for how this dance floor became so overcrowded on a holiday weekend.

Officials say that about 43 square feet of dance floor gave way in the early hours of the morning, and the fall was about 10 feet straight down. Police have already launched an investigation into the accident.

The injured range in age from 29 to 60 years old. A spokesperson for local emergency services issued a statement, saying in part: “we are still collating information from the hospitals the casualties have been taken to,” so we won’t have definitive information on the identities of all those involved for some time.

The nightclub is known as The Butterfly Disco Pub. It opened in 2014 and it’s especially popular with British tourists. The UK is waiting for information on how many of those injured were United Kingdom citizens on vacation.