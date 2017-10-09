How the NFL Honored Las Vegas Victims

Las Vegas’ future NFL team honored victims of the city’s recent mass shooting with “Vegas Strong” decals on their helmets Sunday.

The Raiders tweeted a shot of their helmets ahead of Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. match hosting the Baltimore Ravens, displaying the custom logo modeled after the famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

The team wrote “#VegasStrong” in the caption.

The Raiders, who are currently in Oakland, received approval in March from NFL owners to relocate to Las Vegas once a new stadium is built near the Nevada city’s strip.

Until then, the team will continue to play at Oakland Coliseum as one of three professional football teams in California.

Though the Raiders are not playing in Sin City yet, “they are starting to take root as the ‘local’ franchise, with many Vegas residents already supporting the silver and black,” CBS Sports‘ Will Brinson says.

He also gives “credit to the Raiders for lending the support back” during a rough time for its future home.

On Oct. 1, gunman Stephen Paddock fired down on concertgoers in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

He killed 58 people and injured hundreds during what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

