NFL Network Wants Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Thrown Out

According to The Blast, the NFL Network wants to throw out a case from a former wardrobe stylist that alleges the network and various football legends of sexual harassment.

Jami Cantor filed a lawsuit in December claiming that a number of network personalities, including NFL legends Warren Sapp, Marshall Faulk and Donovan McNabb, had committed “ongoing and continuing sexual harassment” against her during her tenure with the network from 2006-16.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In response, the NFL is denying all accusations.

“The alleged conduct of Defendants complained of in the Complaint was approved, consented to, authorized and/or ratified by Plaintiff through her actions, omissions, and course of conduct,” the NFL said in a statement.

Cantor filed for wrongful termination along with the allegations back in 2016. The Blast reported that the NFL claimed “Cantor failed to exhaust all possible remedies available to her before filing suit and say the decision to fire her was legitimate, nondiscriminatory and non-retaliatory.”

Cantor went in detail about her alleged abuse during the initial lawsuit. For example, she accused Faulk of groping her at the workplace and tried to force her to give him oral sex.

“Instead of saying good morning, Mr. Faulk greeted Plaintiff by fondling her breasts and groping her behind,” the complaint read. “As time went on, Mr. Faulk became more aggressive, such as inviting Plaintiff to his hotel room, stroking and pulling out his genitals in front of her, pointing to his crotch and asking Plaintiff, ‘When are you gonna get on this already?’”

Cantor’s complaint also stretched to non-athletes, including former network executive producer Eric Weinberger.

“While at work, Mr. Weinberger asked Plaintiff to meet him in the back bathroom because he needed to see her and was ‘super horny,’” Cantor’s complaint read. “At times, when Plaintiff was working at her desk, Mr. Weinberger pressed his crotch against Plaintiff’s shoulder and ask Plaintiff to touch it.”

The NFL has since suspended Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans pending investigation.