NFL Investigating After Belligerent Fan Punches Older Man in Stands

The NFL is investigating the disturbing video of a man punching an older man in the upper deck of Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers-Eagles Thursday Night Football game in Charlotte.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows a younger man wearing a Panthers jersey turning to punch an older man seated behind him. According to the Instagram user who posted the video, the younger man and his girlfriend were standing during the entire game, blocking the older man’s view.

Over the course of the game, words between the couple and the older man got more escalated, according the Instagram poster, odubco. He wrote that the incident he captured happened during the middle of the third quarter.

“The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view,” the Instagram user wrote. “The victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a ‘geriatric f**k,’ ‘f****t,’ and ‘hick.’ then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter.”

Odubco also included two other photos after the incident. One shows blood on the floor and seats, and another shows staffers cleaning it up.

.@NFL says it’s in contact with #Panthers security regarding that punch shown by @CrossingBroad.” “We take all of these very seriously” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport confirmed that the NFL is in contact with the Panthers about the video. “We take all of these very seriously.”