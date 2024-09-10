'Next Top Model' Star Paulina Lerch Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

Paulina Lerch, who appeared on Top Model, has been shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Yahoo News reports they believe the 33-year-old Top Model star was killed by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself. He is said to have been found with fatal and self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Per the report, the couple were found in their home in Poznań City, Poland, on Sunday, September 1. The home was locked from the inside. A revolver was reportedly discovered next to their bodies. The investigation remains ongoing, with local police investigating whether the couple had a suicide pact.

The Mirror reports Lerch's family told police that they hadn't heard from her for over a week before she was discovered. They contacted the police to do a welfare check.

An autopsy will be able to determine the exact date and time of the killings. At the time of the discoveries, their bodies were in a bad state of composition.

Sławomir 47 was an alleged drug trafficker with a long rap sheet. He'd been arrested as recently as April May of this year, along with 30 other individuals after police found 60kg of drugs which he had hidden inside a warehouse.

Lurch appeared on the reality modeling program in her country twice. She appeared on the show once in 2010 and again in 2018. After tying the knot with Sławomir, whose nickname was Klakson, she decided to keep their romance out of the public eye.

During her time on Top Model in 2010, the blonde-haired beauty was asked to pretend to be a dolphin on the catwalk. It sparked outrage. Though she did what the judges had asked of her, she didn't advance in the competition or win.

Upon her return to the show in 2018 after losing weight. Once again, she lost and was heartbroken.