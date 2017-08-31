When Is the Next Solar Eclipse?

If you weren’t able to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday, you won’t have to wait another 99 years like everyone did before the one that occurred this week.

The next solar eclipse is in just seven years. Another one will be visible in the United States on April 8, 2024.

While the next eclipse will be seen in North America, it will be taking a different path from the 2017 eclipse. It will be visible in Mexico, the central US, and eastern Canada, according to CNN.

Major cities like Austin, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; Toledo, Cleveland, and Akron, Ohio; Buffalo and Rochester, New York; Montpelier, Vermont; and Montreal will be in the path of totality.

The 2017 eclipse traveled along a path starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina. It cast a 70-mile wide shadow across the states causing darkness as the sun, moon, and earth were in alignment.

While Monday’s eclipse peaked at about two minutes, the 2024 eclipse will feature peaks of about four-and-half minutes. The longest duration of the eclipse could be seen near Carbondale, Illinois. The peak eclipse time clocked in at around two minutes and 40 seconds.

“Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected. I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet,” said Bill Nye, CEO of the Planetary Society, to ABC News.

If you happen to be an eclipse chaser with the money and resources to travel the globe, here’s a list of the total solar eclipses around the world in coming years: