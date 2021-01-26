Twitter Permanently Bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Amid Continued Claims of Voter Fraud

✖

Twitter permanently banned MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Monday night following his continued claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a statement to CNN, the company confirmed that the platform banned Lindell due to "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy. The platform's civic integrity policy prohibits posts that "may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process.”"

The civic integrity policy was updated following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In January, the company said of the policy, "you may not use Twitter's services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes." Civic processes include political elections, censuses and major referenda and ballot initiatives. The policy also notes that the more violations a person commits, the more severe the ban, with two strikes resulting in a 12-hour lock and five or more strikes potentially leading to hat the company calls a "permanent suspension."

While Twitter did not specify what tweet prompted Lindell's permanent ban, he has used his Twitter account, which boasted nearly half a million followers, to push claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. In the weeks since the election, Lindell alleged that the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems were part of a conspiracy to rig the election against former President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, he was photographed leaving the White House with a note that appeared to mention "martial law if necessary" and the "Insurrection Act."

This is the latest action Lindell has faced in response to his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Just last week, he confirmed that numerous retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohls, Wayfair, and H-E-B, have dropped MyPillow products. Lindell blamed the retailers' decision to drop his product on public pressure on social media that he claimed was being perpetrated by "leftist groups." In a statement to The Hill, however, a Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson said the company discontinued the line as part of a larger effort to "discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands." Lindell is also facing litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for his unsubstantiated claims. In a letter threatening legal action, the company said Lindell "participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion."

Lindell, an ardent supporter of Trump, created the My Pillow "from scratch" in 2004 after selling four bars that he owned to finance the project. According to Politico, he is said to be considering a possible run for governor of Minnesota in 2022. The outlet notes his Twitter ban, which follows that of Trump's permanent ban, could complicate his effort to reach voters.