NEWS: Sarah Robles Makes Olympic History, Best Possible Celebration Follows

What could be better than representing your country at the Olympics and breaking a 16-year losing streak? Oh, just the celebration that follows it.

(Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

All thanks to Sarah Robles, who won the bronze medal in the +75kg competition on Sunday, the United States will head home from Rio with their first weightlifting medal since 2000. And Sarah Robles will head home with the memory of her first Olympic celebration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> MUST-SEE VIDEO: Click here to see the viral video of Sarah Robles winning bronze and celebrating!

(Photo: NBC Olympics)

As if the win and epic celebration weren’t great enough, the strongest woman in America also celebrated on the podium during her medal ceremony, adding that she was going to drink a protein shake and give her grandma a call.

A photo posted by Sarah Robles (@roblympian) on Aug 14, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

Victory doesn’t get any sweeter than this.