Fox News Anchor Reveals Divorce While Live on TV

You know your marriage is over when you announce it on national television. And that's exactly what Fox News anchor Julie Banderas did recently. And she is no fan of Valentine's Day. Banderas and financial advisor Andrew Sansone have been married for nearly 14 years. But their love affair has come to an end. During an appearance on the conservative talk show Gutfeld! She told Greg Gutfeld that she had no plans for the day of love. "F--- Valentine's Day," she said firmly, adding, "It's stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s---. I'm getting a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time," she added, per PEOPLE.

The hosts seemed shocked, but Banderas didn't hold back. "Congratulations are in order. ... That was breaking news, huh?" she said. But it's not the first time she's spoken of her marital issues. She hinted in a Twitter post before her appearance on the show that she was going to make an announcement "During the Valentine's Day segment ironically," she noted.

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Some of her followers felt her announcement may have been a joke. But she confirmed she was not playing. "I wasn't kidding," she Tweeted to a fan.

Banderas and Sansone wed in 2009. The estranged couple have three children together. In Dec. 2022, she hinted to trouble in paradise, tweeting "you mean soon to be ex?" when a fan made a reference to Sansone being her husband.

Regarding the holiday of love, she reiterated why she doesn't buy into it. "It's a Hallmark holiday, it's stupid," she said on the show. "I mean, it's just absolutely ridiculous."

Her estranged husband hasn't commented publically. Hopefully the split is amicable.