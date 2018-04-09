‘Suicidal’ Mom Allegedly Decapitates Son With Kitchen Knife

A New York mother is facing murder charges after allegedly decapitating her 7-year-old son with a kitchen knife.

Police say that Hunane Mouhib cut off her young son’s head on Thursday night. The 36-year-old mother was arraigned on Friday morning, according to a report by PEOPLE. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter spoke to reporters at a news conference, saying that his deputies had responded to a call about a suicidal woman brandishing a knife inside of her home on Thursday night. When they arrived, they found Mouhib inside with a group of people, including her husband and other unidentified children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When deputies ordered Mouhib to drop the knife, she allegedly refused, prompting authorities to subdue her with pepper spray and a taser. Afterward, they searched the home, where they found the remains of Mouhib’s son.

Abraham Cardenas, seven years old, was found with a stab wound in his back and his head severed from his body, according to law enforcement officials.

Police told the outlet that they had responded to two calls about Mouhib recently. Deputies were reportedly at her house on March 5 and on March 8, and on both occasions she was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the latter incident, Mouhib was reportedly hospitalized for more than two weeks.

So far, police have not pinpointed a motive for the crime. Sheriff Baxter seemed doubtful that they would find anything concrete, saying, “The word evil comes to mind.” He told reporters that the first responders are seeking counseling to deal with their experience in the gruesome crime scene.

The 7-year-old victim was a first grade student at Barclay Elementary School in the town of Brockport. The school’s superintendent, Leslie Myers, offered condolences over Cardenas’ death.

“He was incredibly vibrant and engaged learner,” Myers said in a public statement. “He was beloved by our teachers and school community. He lit up a room every time he entered it. So, we too are extremely saddened by the death of Abraham.”

Mouhib worked as a nurse practitioner. She is now being held at the Monroe County Jail in upstate New York on a charge of second-degree murder. So far, she has no attorney to speak on her behalf, according to PEOPLE.

“I will never find the words to adequately describe, or reconcile with what happened inside Abraham Cardenas’ home last evening,” Sheriff Baxter said in a statement. “A young boy with a life full of promise ahead of him is no longer with us to hope, prosper, and fulfill his dreams.”