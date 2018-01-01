New Year’s Eve NYC Ball Drop 2018 Live Stream for Online, TV

Even if you don’t have access to a television tonight and aren’t one of the million people packed into chilly Times Square, you can still watch the ball drop online. There are several sites live streaming the event.

You can check out live streams on TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.NYC (which takes you directly to the Times Square website), LiveStream.com/2018 and TimesSquareBall.net. The live stream is also embedded above.

Watching the ball drop inside your home is a good idea this year, since it is freezing in Times Square. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature could drop to nine degrees in Times Square. The wind chill will make it feel like -5, with winds reaching 13 to 15 mph.

However, this won’t be the coldest New Year’s Eve ever. According to LoHud, the all-time record low was set in 1917, when it reached seven degrees below zero. Thanks to the wind chill, it felt like -20 degrees.

The good news for this year is that at least there will be no snow. In 1948, Times Square was buried under four feet of snow.

The ball drop is also a featured part of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018, which started at 8 p.m. ET. Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Sugarland and Mariah Carey are all performing live from Times Square during the broadcast.

According to the Times Square website, this year’s ball is covered with 2,688 Watford Crystal triangles. It weighs 11,875 pounds and measures 12 feet in diameter. It is a geodesic sphere, just like Disney World’s Spaceship Earth. The first ball drop was in 1907.

Photo credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images