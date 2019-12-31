New Year’s Day 2020: All the Stores Open and Closed

New Year’s Day is on Wednesday this year, and if you’re up for some shopping, there are plenty of stores that will be open for business.

Like Black Friday is to pre-Christmas shopping, New Year’s Day is viewed as a big day for post-Christmas shopping, as many people are still off work and maybe haven’t gotten around to those Christmas returns just yet. Many stores are offering major deals to encourage shoppers to stick around and spend, so scroll through to see what’s open (and closed) on New Year’s Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What’s open

Bass Pro Shops: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Belk: Open until 7 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Best Buy: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Big Lots! Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Cabela’s: Most stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What’s open

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dollar General: Most stores will be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Five Below: Most stores will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

GameStop: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Gap: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What’s open

Macy’s: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Michael’s: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Old Navy: Most locations open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Publix: Most stores will have regular hours but in-store pharmacies will be closed.

Sears: Remaining stores should be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What’s open

Target: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Victoria’s Secret: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Walmart: Most Supercenters and Neighborhood market stores will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What’s closed

Aldi: Open on New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joes: Trader Joe’s locations are closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

What’s closed

Bank of America: Closed on New Year’s Day but open New Year’s Eve.

Chase: Closed on New Year’s Day, most locations open on New Year’s Eve.

PNC: Closed on New Year’s Day.

T.D. Bank: Closed on New Year’s Day but open New Year’s Eve.

Wells Fargo: Closed on New Year’s Day.

United States Postal Service: Mail will arrive as usual on New Year’s Eve but no deliveries will be made on New Year’s Day.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock