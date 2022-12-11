New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.

AliExpress has a number of recalled products on the U.K. government website, including several children's toys and games from the online retailer pulled in the last month. On Oct. 24, a children's woodpecker magnetic game was recalled due to presenting a risk of choking as the colored plastic worms constitute small parts. The magnetic toy (AliExpress Item Number: 1005003784137472) consists of a "feeding the chick" game set that contains a yellow plastic woodpecker with a magnet encased in the beak, a plastic section on the tree with twelve holes for colored plastic worms (with a metal stud on top), and half of a plastic chick face with an open beak/mouth. There is a risk that a child could choke on this product, as all twelve plastic worms with metal studs are small parts that fit into a small parts cylinder as received.

Parents may not notice if their child has put a small part in their mouth in time, which can block the child's airways if they do not notice quickly enough. According to the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011, the product did not meet the requirements. OPSS requires the withdrawal of the product from the market, and AliExpress has removed the listing. Other products recalled in the last month include: