New McDonald’s Menu Items Revealed in Leaked Documents

McDonald’s is gearing up to take taste buds on a trip across the world with the upcoming addition of the “Worldwide Favorites” menu.

According to internal documents shared with Business Insider, the Golden Arches will be rolling out some of the biggest hits from around the world to its American menu sometime in June, including Spain’s Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel McFlurry, Canada’s tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich, and Australia’s cheesy bacon fries.

First tested in Florida in 2018, the Grand McExtreme is a “fresh-beef Quarter Pounder topped with McBacon sauce, bacon, Gouda cheese, and slivered onions.” It was tested alongside the Stroopwafel McFlurry, a “vanilla-soft-serve-based McFlurry with added caramel waffle cookies, called stroopwafels, and caramel sauce.”

The tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich, hailing from Canada, boasts “a chicken breast with onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and a tomato-and-herb sauce.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s cheesy bacon fries rolled out earlier this year as a limited-time offering and feature McDonald’s world famous golden french fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

When asked if the Worldwide Favorites menu were true, a representative for the beloved fast food chain replied “Geen commentaar,” which translates to “no comment.”

The alleged new menu offerings are set to roll out at the same time that fans of the Golden Arches, particularly those who favorite late night passes through the drive thru, will be saying goodbye to the chain’s Signature Crafted Recipes, McDonald’s premium burger line.

“Our customers have said they love our fresh beef. With our new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon, we’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings they know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty. Based on their feedback, we’ll move away from the Signature Crafted Recipes line on our national menu,” the company said in a press release. “Our fresh new Quarter Pounder®** lineup brings customers more of the craveable, customizable and delicious tastes they love.”

The line, which was first introduced in 2016, includes the Mushroom & Swiss Burgers (Mushroom & Swiss Burger, Double Mushroom & Swiss Burger, Mushroom & Swiss Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, and Mushroom & Swiss Artisan Grilled Chicken), and the Bacon Smokehouse Burgers (Bacon Smokehouse Burger, Double Bacon Smokehouse Burger, Bacon Smokehouse Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, and Bacon Smokehouse Artisan Grilled Chicken).

It will be replaced with the new lineup of fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers – the Quarter Pounder Deluxe and the Quarter Pounder Bacon.