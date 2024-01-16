New 'Halo' Game Canceled

Fans of the Halo video game franchise will have to wait a little longer for a new video game. On the latest episode of the XBOXEra Podcast (per ComicBook.com), insider Nick Baker said that the new Halo game from the studio Certain Affinity has been canceled completely. It was announced in 2022 that Certain Affinity has teamed up with 343 Industries to create a new Halo game. The game, which was codenamed Tatanka, was projected to be a battle royale game set in the Halo universe.

The most recent Halo video game was released in 2021 and is called Halo Infinite. The game was released on XBOX One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows, and won multiple awards, including Game of the Year by Game Informer. Halo Infinite is the sixth main installment of the Halo series, following Halo 5: Guardians which was released in 2015.

"We wanted to present an amazing ring for players to explore and bring back all those memories they had when they first played Halo all those years ago," Halo associate creative director Paul Crocker said in a 2020 interview with Video Games Chronicle. "We wanted to really focus on the wonder, mystery and the beauty of that space, and then drop in Chief as the universe's greatest soldier going up against this dangerous enemy in the form of The Banished, and just allow that to flow over the player and give them this great experience."

The Halo news comes as the television series is set to premiere its second season on Paramount+. Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and the first season was a big success for the streaming platform. Season 2 of Halo will premiere on Feb. 8.

"It's surreal. I've been around for a long time as you stated and been really fortunate and lucky with the characters that I have gotten to do and work on," Schreiber told Collider in 2022. "I feel really, really fortunate with the collaborators I've been able to work with. But this is a career moment, right? It's an opportunity, my first opportunity, to play the lead of a show. And that comes with a lot of responsibilities, first of all, and just how you interact on set and the tone that you set with crew and with the rest of the cast."