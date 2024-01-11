'Halo' Season 2 Official Trailer Revealed

Paramount+ is getting fans ready for a new season of Halo with the official trailer. On Thursday, the streaming service released the Halo Season 2 trailer, and it comes a little over a month after Paramount+ announced the release date. The first two episodes of Halo Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, Feb. 8.

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant," the official synopsis states. "In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

Halo stars Schreiber and Natasha McElhone as Dr. Halsely, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional cast members include Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. New additions to the cast include Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo and Christina Bennington. Fiona O'Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey will also return as series regulars from Season 2.

Halo is led by showrunner David Wiener and takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of the first Halo video game by Xbox. The first series premiered on March 24, 2022, and earned a 70 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. In an interview with For The Win in 2022, Schreiber explained why the show has Master Chief talking with his helmet off, which is something you don't see while playing the game.

"I'm pretty confident that when people see what we've done, they'll understand the reasons why we've made the choices we've made, and see that there really is no other choice for us," Schreiber explains. "To get the helmet off, to see the face and start to deconstruct the character, try to understand a new version of who the character is, the journey of John, uncovering who he is as a human being, over the course of the first season… It's a massive moment."