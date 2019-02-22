New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Prostitution Charge Sparks Memes

The New England Patriots appear to have another Deflategate on their hands, as team owner Robert Kraft has been charged in a prostitution sting.

Almost as soon as the news was reported, social media users began taking to Twitter to share memes, and make jokes, related to the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of those memes refer back to the moment where New England Patriots star quarterback kissed Kraft on the lips after a Super Bowl win.

Tom Brady better get himself tested. pic.twitter.com/XH7wFjUIJd — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 22, 2019

“Why would Robert Kraft pay for a prostitute when he could kiss Tom Brady for free?!” one person joked.

“Wonder what is going through Tom Brady’s mind after landing a big ol smooch on Robert Kraft’s lips,” someone else quipped.

Looks like the Tom Brady decline is set to officially begin now. Who knows what’s about to happen to his body after kissing those lips. pic.twitter.com/fmytCm6qAR — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) February 22, 2019

One Twitter user commented, “In 2020, Meek Mill is gonna be working to get Robert Kraft out of prison. The universe is so crazy. This is the plot to Trading Places part 2.”

This is in reference to how Kraft was a supporter of the rapper’s when he was imprisoned for violating parole.

All the other nfl owners when reading Robert Kraft isn’t the only big name involved. pic.twitter.com/euPNTCUbaH — Jophes⚾️ ♎️ (@joeeee_g) February 22, 2019

Kraft is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, after allegedly visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, which had been under investigation for crimes related to prostitution and human trafficking.

In addition to the memes, the spa has been hit with a number of fake Google reviews, with many of them being satirically attributed to Kraft himself.

“Robert Kraft here. I just wanted to say that if you’re looking for a premium spa experience, this is the place to go. Completely legitimate business, and they don’t cut corners from both heads to toe. I have to say my experience was excellent, and they were extremely hands-on during the process, getting every inch of my body to feel like I was 18 again,” one review read. “God Bless the Patriots. God Bless America. God Bless Orchids of Asia Day Spa.”

Kraft has since denied that he was part of any wrongdoing, with a spokesperson for the 77-year-old saying, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Photo credit: Getty Images