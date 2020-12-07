Netflix Documentary Subject Melinda Coleman Dead by Suicide Months After Daughter Daisy's Death

✖

Melinda Coleman, the daughter of the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy subject Daisy Coleman, died Sunday night after taking her own life. SafeBAE, the sexual assault prevention or organization Daisy founded, shared the news on social media, just hours after Coleman's death at 58. Daisy died by suicide in August at age 23.

"We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family that we lost Melinda Coleman this evening, the organization's statement read. "The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days." The organization called Coleman a "gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder" who "loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan and Charlie."

Audrie & Daisy was released on Netflix in 2016 and shared the stories of two high school students who were victims of sexual assaults. Daisy was 14 when she was assaulted at her high school in Maryville, Missouri. Matthew Barnett was arrested for rape and sexual assault, but a county prosecutor dropped all charges. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, two years after the case happened. He was sentenced to two years of probation, reports KMBC.

Daisy later founded SafeBAE (Before Anyone Else) and became an advocate for sexual assault survivors. She moved to Colorado in 2018 and worked as a tattoo artist, notes PEOPLE. Daisy attempted suicide multiple times and was the target of bullying in her small town. In 2018, her brother Tristan died in a car accident. Her father also died in a car accident when she was a child. In August, Coleman revealed her daughter took her own life. Shortly before her death two of Daisy's friends told PEOPLE she was being stalked and harassed by a man for months.

"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight," Coleman wrote after her daughter's death. "If you saw crazy messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.