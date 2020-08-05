✖

Daisy Coleman, one of the teenage girls featured in Audrie & Daisy, a Netflix documentary about multiple rape cases, has died by suicide. According to TMZ, Coleman's mother, Melinda, confirmed the sad news, revealing Coleman died Tuesday night and her body was discovered when police carried out a welfare check.

Speaking to the outlet, the grieving mother touted her "amazing daughter" as her best friend. "I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!" Audrie & Daisy follows the stories of Coleman and Audrie Pott, both of whom alleged that they were victims of sexual assault. In 2012, when Coleman was 14 years old, she claimed that she was given a lot of alcohol at a party and raped. Pott's alleged assault took place in September 2012. She too died by suicide.

Daisy Coleman We love you, we miss you, and we will work hard for your name for the rest of our lives. RIP Cat 💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/jZILewfHaa — SYKE ™ (@SYKEbrand) August 5, 2020

Melinda addressed what Daisy went through, saying, "She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone." Sadly, this is another tragic event in Coleman's family, as her younger brother was killed in a car accident in 2019.

Following the news of Coleman's death, many have come out to express their deep sorrow and sympathy. In a message on Twitter, the From Survivors, For Survivors group wrote, "We are devastated to hear the news of Daisy Coleman’s passing. Her strength and integrity will forever be an inspiration to the members of our organization, and survivors all across the world. although she’s gone, her impact will never be forgotten." The group also added the hashtag "#fordaisy."

Farrah Khan, manager of Consent Comes First, also issued a comment on the sad news. "Daisy Coleman was raped by her classmates, then she and her family were ostracised by the community including law enforcement. Sexual assault has a long-term impact that impedes people's ability to thrive. We have so much more to do to ensure survivors are safe." She also added the "for Daisy" hashtag, as we; as one for the "Me Too" movement. Daisy was 23 years at the time of her death.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.