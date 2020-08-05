Daisy Coleman, Netflix Documentary Subject in 'Audrie & Daisy' Mourned by Fans on Social Media

Daisy Coleman, who was the subject of Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, has died by suicide at the age of 23, and her loss is being mourned by fans and supporters on social media. TMZ reported that Coleman died on Tuesday night, and her body was discovered later after her mother, Melinda, asked police to do a welfare check on her.

Melinda revealed the sad news, saying, "She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!" As one of the subjects featured in Audrie & Daisy, Coleman's story was shared with world. At the age of 14, she alleged that she was given alcohol and raped a party. "She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone," Melinda added. Scroll down to see what Colman's other mourners are saying on Twitter.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.