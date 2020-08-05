Daisy Coleman, Netflix Documentary Subject in 'Audrie & Daisy' Mourned by Fans on Social Media
Daisy Coleman, who was the subject of Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, has died by suicide at the age of 23, and her loss is being mourned by fans and supporters on social media. TMZ reported that Coleman died on Tuesday night, and her body was discovered later after her mother, Melinda, asked police to do a welfare check on her.
Melinda revealed the sad news, saying, "She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!" As one of the subjects featured in Audrie & Daisy, Coleman's story was shared with world. At the age of 14, she alleged that she was given alcohol and raped a party. "She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone," Melinda added. Scroll down to see what Colman's other mourners are saying on Twitter.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
Daisy Coleman was raped by her classmates, then she and her family were ostracised by the community including law enforcement. Sexual assault has a long-term impact that impedes people's ability to thrive. We have so much more to do to ensure survivors are safe. #ForDaisy #MeToo https://t.co/7VwqsKngDc pic.twitter.com/JjqcWN45da— Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) August 5, 2020
we are devastated to hear the news of daisy coleman’s passing. her strength and integrity will forever be an inspiration to the members of our organization, and survivors all across the world. although she’s gone, her impact will never be forgotten #fordaisy— from survivors, for survivors (@FromSurvivorsLG) August 5, 2020
We are devastated to hear about the loss of Daisy Coleman, survivor and co-founder of @safe_bae. May her light continue to shine and know that we still see, hear, and believe her. Our hearts go out to her family and the @safe_bae community. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾 #fordaisy pic.twitter.com/x4Q9cYGf9F— End Rape on Campus (@endrapeoncampus) August 5, 2020
This is heartbreaking. I met her once when we were both guests on a talk show. The siblinghood of public survivors in documentaries is small and the burden it creates is hard to explain. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/jsC4wbQHIO— Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) August 5, 2020
Rest in peace, Daisy Coleman. I'm so sorry for everything you had to deal with... Love forever.— shy not shay (@DenkoKaruna) August 5, 2020
Sad to see the news of Daisy Coleman’s passing. She was a smart, brave and beautiful person who gave voice to so many survivors of sexual assault. Holding Daisy in our hearts. #daisycoleman When they speak, listen. When they speak, believe them.— E.E.Gray (@erineileengray) August 5, 2020
You need to watch Audrie and Daisy on Netflix. Both these precious women have now taken their own lives because of what was done to them.
Watch Audrie and Daisy, and in honor of their lives, fight with us against this. https://t.co/MsyefNsN0Z— Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) August 5, 2020
Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of Daisy Coleman this morning.. Daisy was one of the first survivors I remember influencing me to raise my voice against domestic violence and sexual assault. #fordaisy— elj (@NJMomma613) August 5, 2020
Daisy Coleman
We love you, we miss you, and we will work hard for your name for the rest of our lives.
RIP Cat 💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/jZILewfHaa— SYKE ™ (@SYKEbrand) August 5, 2020
My heart is broken. RIP Daisy Coleman. I’m at a loss for words.— Melanie (@halesatin_) August 5, 2020
Daisy Coleman from the Audrie&Daisy documentary has passed away ☹️ she was brave and she was a survivor. Rest in paradise strong girl 😟— mom (@postmomlone) August 5, 2020
I'm so heartbroken to hear about Daisy Coleman. Don't forget that the Maryville police harassed and discredited her every step of the way in order to protect football players. Rape culture loves to protect male athletes from being held accountable.— Sara Alcid #BlackTransLivesMatter (@SaraAlcid) August 5, 2020
Years ago I spoke in Maryville MO. But i will never forget the one woman who told me "this would never happen here." And the other woman who replied "it already has." Last night the world lost the wonderfully brave, strong, and powerful @daisy_coleman #fordaisy #bekind #RIP— Allyson Pereira (@allyypereira) August 5, 2020
I remember when the town square was filled with national media and all the protestors that were there. Maryville killed her. The magic of that town for me ceased to exist in the fallout of this. RIP Daisy Coleman. https://t.co/FbRL7b2j4A— Micah Walker (@MicahWalker7) August 5, 2020