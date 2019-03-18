Neighbor’s Dogs and Cat Ruin Man’s Day in Hilarious Viral Videos

There are moments where you are called on by the universe to help those that can’t help themselves. This man got a triple dose of that type of call when two dogs and a cat decided to knock on his apartment door.

As Twitter user JuanPa recounts, it all started with a random knock on the door in his apartment complex. From there, it turned into a tale of confusion, cold comfort, and teamwork. It also seemed to warm our friend’s heart just a bit as he began the day stressed and finished the day with some new friends.

JuanPa did seem a bit overwhelmed at first, which is easy to do when you’re faced with two dogs and an elusive feline that just wants a soft place to hang out.

there’s a… cat and two dogs knocking on my apartment door? like inside the building what do I do omg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Lucky for us, his stress is our pleasure and we can sit back to enjoy the whole thing through the series of videos he took documenting the situation. They’re definitely good dogs in the end — and one chill cat too.

Follow below for the full tale and the trouble that three loose pets can be in an apartment.

The Trouble Begins

As you can see here, our hero has quite the problem on his hands. Not only does he have two dogs looking to come in to check out his living conditions, possibly lubricate the gaskets on the toilet, he also foolishly lets the cat sneak right by without notice.

Didn’t See it Happen

I tried to go hang out in the entryway but the cat SLIPPED IN without my noticing I had to check my own video for evidence dkfjekskdjalen pic.twitter.com/oQOjp5PxUU — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

As most are aware, cats are part liquid. They can move in and out of tight spaces, with little allegiance to their canine pals or the laws of physics. If there wasn’t video capturing this feline in the act, we could assume it just willed itself inside and became one with the bedding.

A Stern Lecture

For trespassing, the cat gets a stern talking to from JuanPa. Not the kind of talking to you’d give a child who disobeys or breaks your heart, but more along the lines of a friend who pulled a swift one on you. You can’t fully heal the wounds that are created in front of the entire internet. You just do your best to fill them with love and hope you don’t make a mess on the rug.

Origins Present Themselves

ok so the apartment above mine had a wide open door which is where they came from. I got the dogs inside (but just heard a glass shattering noise so yikes?) No idea how to herd this cat upstairs — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

As we move through the thread, Juan discovers that the apartment above has a wide open door. The reason? We’ll discover that a bit later. But for now it seems that the owners left and forgot to shut their own door.

Juan proceeds to herd the dogs back upstairs and into the apartment. He gets them into the apartment but is left with the cat problem. And some broken glass.

Getting Comfortable

yeah this cat is settling the fuck in help pic.twitter.com/2p0e7FDxRu — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Our cat friend has decided that it enjoys the comforts of JuanPa’s home, leading to a cry for help in order to get the cat corralled and back to its true home upstairs. As one reply pointed out, “this is the cat’s apartment now.”

Another user chimed in and added, “Cats will move in on you and then own you. That’s apartment hunting.”

A Surprise Return

ok crucial development I’m STRESSED pic.twitter.com/e8iz134a9M — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Well, well, well! If it isn’t our two friends who we all thought were locked upstairs. Turns out these dogs are bit smarter than you’d think. That or maybe the landlord should invest in some door knobs that aren’t easily used by a pair of crafty dogs and their cat overlord.

A Decision Is Made

ok I’m afraid of them getting out of the building so I’m just gonna chill with all parties involved until owners or building management shows up pic.twitter.com/kX2FmQOawG — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

After a bit, our friend is fearful the pets might make it out of the apartment complex entirely if he doesn’t step in.

So the decision is made to stick around with his pals until rescue can show up. Turns out that the cat now taking up residence in his apartment is the easiest situation to deal with.

Clever Pups

these are the masterminds I’m up against by the way look at this shit pic.twitter.com/A4fXZ3rTo1 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

He also quickly finds out exactly how the dogs managed to get out of their home. After trying to put them in and keep an eye from the outside, they open the door and keep him company.

Just Browsing

And don’t think our feline friend has just decided to lie down to wait for rescue. It is making itself at home in its new environment, just walking around and sniffing the air like it has found a new kingdom to rule over and conquer.

Throwing in the Towel?

And while it seems like our friend is giving up entirely for a moment, that’s not the case. Instead, we find out that he just means the cat gets to enjoy the area without concern. The defenses are down and kitty is ready for an up close cuddle.

A Solution to the Dog Problem?

dogs have been briefly subdued by a second door now there’s just this one to deal with pic.twitter.com/RtelWs3GfR — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

It would seem our hero finally believes he has solved the dog problem he had been facing. A second door! A barrier. A protective layer to keep the doggos in their home — and possibly keep things out. They work every time, right?

False Alarm

never-fucking-mind to that last update pic.twitter.com/itO5oURbwC — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Never mind that last one. These dogs will not be caged and no door can hold them it would seem. You have to appreciate how they’re just hanging out on the midpoint of the stairs, looking down at JuanPa as he films them.

They know what’s going, they’re just too adorable to care.

Classic Conundrum

extremely stressful update. one of the dogs who went back into his apartment…. locked the door behind him somehow so now there’s one dog in the hall, one in the apartment, and one cat in my apartment. I’m gonna take the German Shepherd in mine I guess!?? pic.twitter.com/MJuR5Oid7G — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

After leading them back upstairs, a new layer of stress is added. While we might’ve said the door couldn’t hold the dogs back from escaping, everybody involved forgot to mention the possibility of one of the dogs locking itself inside.

So to recap now, we have a cat inside of JuanPa’s apartment taking it easy. We have a German shepherd pup in the hall with JuanPa. And we officially have the other dog locked in its own apartment.

It’s a bit like that riddle with the goose, the fox, and the beans. The only difference is the raft or boat is currently floating away down the river.

Another Human!

finally met a human ally. “how long have you been dealing with this situation?” she asked. my god — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Help arrives in the form of another resident. Well actually less help and more another human being who can commiserate about the situation and proceed to say, “good luck.”

Acceptance

it’s gonna be okay y’all I’ve accepted the situation I’m in and I’m just letting it happen now don’t worry pic.twitter.com/rJeEnBVnr6 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

After dealing with this troublesome trio for a good chunk of his day at this point, JuanPa just decides to accept his fate. This was meant to happen and he is the shepherd who is meant to lead this flock to salvation. It’s either that or this is his punishment for all those rented Blockbuster movies he never rewound back in 2003.

An Honest Moment

I really am kinda stressed bc I don’t want to do anything wrong by these animals! but at least one character in this messy cast is feeling pretty chill pic.twitter.com/461SZ9JEtQ — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

But in a serious moment, JuanPa admits that the fun and joking attitude is there to mask his concerns for these pets. He’s like the Spider-Man of pet rescue.

“I don’t want to do anything wrong by these animals!” he says in a tweet, following it by showing that one of the animals is in no risk of being harmed by anything.

The only problem this cat is going to have is oversleeping.

Not a Creature Was Stirring

literally everyone is asleep. cat’s asleep. dogs napping. I’m just praying the owners show up soon! leaving a note pic.twitter.com/d0JpYIsdlr — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

The beauty here is that JuanPa turned out to be a great guardian for these pets in their time of need. Is that why they came knocking at his door? Was it fate? Was it because he was the next door down the stairs in the apartment complex?

We might not ever know, but it is clear these animals felt comfortable.

Expert Help Makes an Appearance

they have leashes and toys and food I’m SAVED — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Some new people show up and toss fresh developments into the mix.

Dog owners in the apartment complex find out what’s going on and bring some leashes and toys to help out. Could it be a wait out the clock situation now?

The End of the Line

when your jig is up pic.twitter.com/fPKt8A0OZ4 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

JuanPa even took the time to tell the cat that its time was up. The path home is opening up and it was almos time for its furry ship to set sail.

Silly Fools

LMAO the other dog owners thought they could simply put the dogs in their apartment and close the door!! just heard “it’s like Jurassic Park” from the hall trust me I know!!! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

JuanPa also gets a chance to see that just because people own dogs, they aren’t much better than him at keeping them locked up.

“It’s just like Jurassic Park,” he overhears the dog-owning neighbors say from upstairs, adding that he’s well aware. Too aware.

Not out of The Woods Yet

SCREAMING WE FINALLY WANT THEM TO OPEN THE DOOR AND NOW THEY WONT — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

It might seem like things are coming together for JuanPa and his neighbors, but the final twist is about to arrive. As he tells on Twitter, the neighbors managed to tie the door shut and keep the dogs inside. They just forgot one thing.

“THIS IS A CLOWN SHOW!! the dog owner found a way to tie the door shut, but did so before the cat was in,” JuanPa explains on Twitter. “They went to take the cat inside the apartment but the dogs have now LOCKED US OUT.”

All Good

ok so we checked and the apartment is indeed empty. dogs are in there now. cat is in there as well. my mental peace is literally hanging by this one string the other dog owner set up pic.twitter.com/LJ13Wt9Sn0 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Luckily, this crisis gets avoided and all animals make it inside their home apartment. The rope is tied and the door is secured until the pet owners return home.

Finale

Hi twitter! I just wanted to let y’all know I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe and I’m muting this thread ? thanks for spending a weird day with me! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 17, 2019

By this point, JuanPa is exhausted. It has been a day and his roommate decides to take over for him. Not too long after, he provides another update for when the owners of the dogs and cat get back home.

“I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe,” he writes on Twitter before muting the thread.

It’s the culmination of one long day. A well-deserved break has been earned and hopefully JuanPa can rest easy knowing he provided some quality car for a trio of pets — and some fine entertainment for everybody online.