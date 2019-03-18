Trending

Neighbor’s Dogs and Cat Ruin Man’s Day in Hilarious Viral Videos

There are moments where you are called on by the universe to help those that can’t help themselves. This man got a triple dose of that type of call when two dogs and a cat decided to knock on his apartment door.

As Twitter user JuanPa recounts, it all started with a random knock on the door in his apartment complex. From there, it turned into a tale of confusion, cold comfort, and teamwork. It also seemed to warm our friend’s heart just a bit as he began the day stressed and finished the day with some new friends.

JuanPa did seem a bit overwhelmed at first, which is easy to do when you’re faced with two dogs and an elusive feline that just wants a soft place to hang out.

Lucky for us, his stress is our pleasure and we can sit back to enjoy the whole thing through the series of videos he took documenting the situation. They’re definitely good dogs in the end — and one chill cat too.

Follow below for the full tale and the trouble that three loose pets can be in an apartment.

The Trouble Begins

As you can see here, our hero has quite the problem on his hands. Not only does he have two dogs looking to come in to check out his living conditions, possibly lubricate the gaskets on the toilet, he also foolishly lets the cat sneak right by without notice.

Didn’t See it Happen

As most are aware, cats are part liquid. They can move in and out of tight spaces, with little allegiance to their canine pals or the laws of physics. If there wasn’t video capturing this feline in the act, we could assume it just willed itself inside and became one with the bedding.

A Stern Lecture

For trespassing, the cat gets a stern talking to from JuanPa. Not the kind of talking to you’d give a child who disobeys or breaks your heart, but more along the lines of a friend who pulled a swift one on you. You can’t fully heal the wounds that are created in front of the entire internet. You just do your best to fill them with love and hope you don’t make a mess on the rug.

Origins Present Themselves

As we move through the thread, Juan discovers that the apartment above has a wide open door. The reason? We’ll discover that a bit later. But for now it seems that the owners left and forgot to shut their own door.

Juan proceeds to herd the dogs back upstairs and into the apartment. He gets them into the apartment but is left with the cat problem. And some broken glass.

Getting Comfortable

Our cat friend has decided that it enjoys the comforts of JuanPa’s home, leading to a cry for help in order to get the cat corralled and back to its true home upstairs. As one reply pointed out, “this is the cat’s apartment now.”

Another user chimed in and added, “Cats will move in on you and then own you. That’s apartment hunting.”

A Surprise Return

Well, well, well! If it isn’t our two friends who we all thought were locked upstairs. Turns out these dogs are bit smarter than you’d think. That or maybe the landlord should invest in some door knobs that aren’t easily used by a pair of crafty dogs and their cat overlord.

A Decision Is Made

After a bit, our friend is fearful the pets might make it out of the apartment complex entirely if he doesn’t step in.

So the decision is made to stick around with his pals until rescue can show up. Turns out that the cat now taking up residence in his apartment is the easiest situation to deal with.

Clever Pups

He also quickly finds out exactly how the dogs managed to get out of their home. After trying to put them in and keep an eye from the outside, they open the door and keep him company.

Just Browsing

And don’t think our feline friend has just decided to lie down to wait for rescue. It is making itself at home in its new environment, just walking around and sniffing the air like it has found a new kingdom to rule over and conquer.

Throwing in the Towel?

And while it seems like our friend is giving up entirely for a moment, that’s not the case. Instead, we find out that he just means the cat gets to enjoy the area without concern. The defenses are down and kitty is ready for an up close cuddle.

A Solution to the Dog Problem?

It would seem our hero finally believes he has solved the dog problem he had been facing. A second door! A barrier. A protective layer to keep the doggos in their home — and possibly keep things out. They work every time, right?

False Alarm

Never mind that last one. These dogs will not be caged and no door can hold them it would seem. You have to appreciate how they’re just hanging out on the midpoint of the stairs, looking down at JuanPa as he films them.

They know what’s going, they’re just too adorable to care.

Classic Conundrum

After leading them back upstairs, a new layer of stress is added. While we might’ve said the door couldn’t hold the dogs back from escaping, everybody involved forgot to mention the possibility of one of the dogs locking itself inside.

So to recap now, we have a cat inside of JuanPa’s apartment taking it easy. We have a German shepherd pup in the hall with JuanPa. And we officially have the other dog locked in its own apartment.

It’s a bit like that riddle with the goose, the fox, and the beans. The only difference is the raft or boat is currently floating away down the river.

Another Human!

Help arrives in the form of another resident. Well actually less help and more another human being who can commiserate about the situation and proceed to say, “good luck.”

Acceptance

After dealing with this troublesome trio for a good chunk of his day at this point, JuanPa just decides to accept his fate. This was meant to happen and he is the shepherd who is meant to lead this flock to salvation. It’s either that or this is his punishment for all those rented Blockbuster movies he never rewound back in 2003.

An Honest Moment

But in a serious moment, JuanPa admits that the fun and joking attitude is there to mask his concerns for these pets. He’s like the Spider-Man of pet rescue.

“I don’t want to do anything wrong by these animals!” he says in a tweet, following it by showing that one of the animals is in no risk of being harmed by anything.

The only problem this cat is going to have is oversleeping.

Not a Creature Was Stirring

The beauty here is that JuanPa turned out to be a great guardian for these pets in their time of need. Is that why they came knocking at his door? Was it fate? Was it because he was the next door down the stairs in the apartment complex?

We might not ever know, but it is clear these animals felt comfortable.

Expert Help Makes an Appearance

Some new people show up and toss fresh developments into the mix.

Dog owners in the apartment complex find out what’s going on and bring some leashes and toys to help out. Could it be a wait out the clock situation now?

The End of the Line

JuanPa even took the time to tell the cat that its time was up. The path home is opening up and it was almos time for its furry ship to set sail.

Silly Fools

JuanPa also gets a chance to see that just because people own dogs, they aren’t much better than him at keeping them locked up.

“It’s just like Jurassic Park,” he overhears the dog-owning neighbors say from upstairs, adding that he’s well aware. Too aware.

Not out of The Woods Yet

It might seem like things are coming together for JuanPa and his neighbors, but the final twist is about to arrive. As he tells on Twitter, the neighbors managed to tie the door shut and keep the dogs inside. They just forgot one thing.

“THIS IS A CLOWN SHOW!! the dog owner found a way to tie the door shut, but did so before the cat was in,” JuanPa explains on Twitter. “They went to take the cat inside the apartment but the dogs have now LOCKED US OUT.”

All Good

Luckily, this crisis gets avoided and all animals make it inside their home apartment. The rope is tied and the door is secured until the pet owners return home.

Finale

By this point, JuanPa is exhausted. It has been a day and his roommate decides to take over for him. Not too long after, he provides another update for when the owners of the dogs and cat get back home.

“I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe,” he writes on Twitter before muting the thread.

It’s the culmination of one long day. A well-deserved break has been earned and hopefully JuanPa can rest easy knowing he provided some quality car for a trio of pets — and some fine entertainment for everybody online.

