NBC Commentator Joshua Cooper Ramos Shamed on Social Media for South Korea Comments

NBC removed Olympic analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo after he was criticized for comments he made about Japan and South Korea during the opening ceremony of the winter games, sparking a firestorm on social media after the fact.

Ramo, who is vice chairman and co-CEO of the Kissinger Associates consulting firm, described Japan as “a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945,” adding, “but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.”

The comment immediately sparked backlash from the host country’s citizens, with many weighing in on social media about the insensitivity of Ramo’s words.

Some criticized his perceived praise of Japan’s occupation of Korea.

Ramo, who has written extensively on Asian economics and politics, was also slammed for his general comments regarding Asian culture.

