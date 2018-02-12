NBC Commentator Joshua Cooper Ramos Shamed on Social Media for South Korea Comments

NBC removed Olympic analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo after he was criticized for comments he made about Japan and South Korea during the opening ceremony of the winter games, sparking a firestorm on social media after the fact.

Ramo, who is vice chairman and co-CEO of the Kissinger Associates consulting firm, described Japan as “a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945,” adding, “but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.”

The comment immediately sparked backlash from the host country’s citizens, with many weighing in on social media about the insensitivity of Ramo’s words.

Some criticized his perceived praise of Japan’s occupation of Korea.

IOC bans any demonstration of political or racial propaganda in the Games.

NBC commentator’s praising Japan’s colonization of Korea

it’s the same as advocating Nazi persecution of the Jews😡

Shame on you NBC!@NBCOlympics @Olympics @iocmedia — 나달🌱#이다야언니 (@kihsCharlotte) February 10, 2018

nbc olympics. Very disappointed with the NBC commentator Joshua Cooper Ramo during Olympic opening ceremony. How can he make such a historically and culturally insensitive comment? “Every Korean” sure thanks Japan for colonizing the country??? How insulting! — hixtape (@MarkLederDNFT) February 10, 2018

Dear NBC, Joshua Cooper Ramo’s comment during the opening ceremony about Korea-Japan relationship is similar to praising Nazi Germany’s accomplishments in the transformation of the Jewish culture. @NBCOlympics #Joshuacooperramo#winterolympics#nbcolympics — catkim (@catkim3) February 10, 2018

NBC,

Your correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo’s commentary regarding Korean history during the Opening Ceremony was simply unacceptable and downright rude. Twisting history and portraying japanese colonialism in this way hurt many people.

I hope you understand what you guys did. — Maggie (@MaggieJiwonKim) February 11, 2018

Ramo, who has written extensively on Asian economics and politics, was also slammed for his general comments regarding Asian culture.

NBC’s Olympics Asian Analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo says having the next three Olympics in Korea, Japan and China is an “opportunity to experience all of the Asian cultures.” @NBCOlympics, maybe next time hire an Asian Analyst that knows Asia has more than three cultures??? — Harrison W. Inefuku (@hnltraveler) February 10, 2018

hey .@NBCOlympics really enjoyed how joshua cooper ramo basically said the korean peninsula will soon be destroyed. great coverage, very much in the spirit of the games — John (@diaperbiscuit) February 10, 2018

@NBCOlympics SHAME ON YOU, Joshua Cooper Ramo and NBC. Both have such a little knowledge about asian history and called yourselves asian specialists? What a disappointment. #boycotNBC #boycotmsnbc — GRACE (@grcjang) February 10, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Brendan Smialowski