See Some of the Best National Selfie Day 2018 Photos

National Selfie Day 2018 is upon us and, as one might expect, social media is overflowing with some of the best selfies ever taken.

Everyone from celebrities, to pet owners, to pet-owning celebrities have flipped their camera’s around and joined the masses snapping pictures to post online.

Some of them are adorable, and some of them are epic, and some of them are epically adorable.

Scroll down to see a selection of some of the best National Selfie Day 2018 photos that have been posted this year!

Cassadee Pope’s London Selfie

Cassadee Pope is both a country music songstress and a champion of The Voice.

For National Selfie Day she shared a picture of herself from “London town.”

“Squad Goals” Selfie

#NationalSelfieDay

#NationalSelfieDay

Squad goals. Come at me bra

On the “epically adorable” end of the National Selfie Day spectrum, is this “squad goals” photo.

It features a couple of cats and a couple of dogs just hanging out in the woods together, which might actually be kind of intimidating on second thought…

Mt. Everest Selfie

In honour of #NationalSelfieDay here is my selfie from the summit of Everest. pic.twitter.com/VRbGzwD82S — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) June 21, 2018

This selfie from Mt. Everest is really epic, but it might also give you epic vertigo if you stare at it too long.

Shared by British TV personality Ben Fogle, it depicts the 44-year-old chilling on “the summit of Everest.”

WWE Superstars Selfie

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has also shared one of the best selfies of this years National Selfie Day.

It features the Flair posing with her fellow WWE Divas Natalya Neidhart, Trinity Fatu, and Rebecca Quin.

National Giraffe Day Selfie

Believe it or not, National Selfie Day 2018 just so happens to fall on the same day as National Giraffe Day.

Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson shared the most epic convergence of the two days with this photo of a huge giraffe photobombing his selfie.

Space Selfies

Over the years, many astronauts have snapped a selfie or two while out for a (space)walk. After all, can you get a more out-of-this-world backdrop? #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/VNLovvHJv8 — SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) June 21, 2018

Some selfies, technically speaking, have the entirely of Earth’s population featured in them.

This, of course, is in reference to the many selfies taken by NASA astronauts, some of which show our bright blue planet in the background.

Game Boy Selfie

It’s important to recognize your roots, which is why this Game Boy Camera selfie is so crucial.

For many, this was the very first selfie practice they ever got, before modern cell phone cameras came along and taught them to be master selfie-ists.

Chester Cheetah’s “Next-Level” Selfie

A number of brands have jumped in on the National Selfie Day celebration, but Cheetos nailed it.

This “next-level selfie” is of their mascot — Chester Cheetah — painting a “selfie” portrait.

Gordon Ramsay Selfie

Selfies bring people together — Happy #NationalSelfieDay from #24HoursFOX! ? pic.twitter.com/0MXy8YYr7K — Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (@24HoursFOX) June 21, 2018

He may have an occasionally explosive personality, but this Gordon Ramsay selfie proves the celebrity chef has a soft side.

When he’s not busy posing for selfies, Ramsay is working on his Fox reality shows, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Masterchef.

The World-Famous “Ellen Selfie”

Finally, no National Selfie Day would be complete without one of the greatest selfies of all-time.

Snapped at the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, the “Ellen Selfie” features TV host Ellen DeGeneres along with a number of A-list stars such as Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts, Jared Leto, and Bradley Cooper, who was actually the one who took the photo.

It was retweeted an approximate 750,000 times in 45 minutes, resulting in a glitch that took Twitter down for a short amount of time.

To this day, it remains one of the best, most epic selfies ever taken.