Here’s Where to Get Free Food Today for National Sandwich Day

Friday is National Sandwich Day and there are a number of restaurants offering free food. All you have to do is know where to go to take advantage of the exceptional deals being offered.
From fast food joints to other chain restaurants, there is a slew of free food options and other bargains. Whether you’re in the mood for a sub or another kind of sandwich, you are in luck at these places listed below.
Keep scrolling to the crazy cheap deals for National Sandwich Day.
Arby’s
Get a free roast beef sandwich at any Arby’s location when you sign up for the restaurant’s newsletter.
Subway
Head over to Subway to get a free sub with the purchase of any size sub and a 30-ounce drink at participating locations. The free sub will be of equal value or lesser than the one you purchased.
Celebrate World Sandwich Day with us at Subway. #NationalSandwichday #WorldSandwichDay
National Sandwich Day Deals
Capriotti’s
Guests are being treated to an upgrade from small to medium size subs at no additional cost in celebration of National Sandwich Day.
Firehouse Subs
This is a place where you want to get there right when doors open. The first 50 people to order any size Hook & Ladder will get free chips and a medium drink with the purchase of a medium or large sub on their next visit. Also, customers will get a custom sub enamel pin.
McAlister’s Deli
The restaurant chain is offering the famous McAlister’s Club sandwich for only $4. This includes a variety of meats, toppings, a pickle and a side.
Friday is #NationalSandwichDay! Stop in & enjoy a McAlister's Club for $4.
Details: https://t.co/drwazXvjqU
(At participating locations) pic.twitter.com/Bol0QJDGa7
National Sandwich Day Deals (cont.)
Penn Station East Coast Subs
At participating locations, customers at Penn Station can get any 6-inch sub for only $3.99 from 4–9pm.
Potbelly
Buy one pastrami sandwich and get a second one for free at any Potbelly location when you sign up for the chain’s rewards program, Potbelly Perks.
Press’d Sandwiches
Customers are being treated to a buy one sandwich and drink and get one free deal at every Press’d location.
#NationalSandwichDay is almost here! On Nov 3rd, Buy 1 Sandwich (& drink) Get 1 Free! At all #Pressd locations this day only!
National Sandwich Day Deals (cont.)
QuickChek
Get a free six-inch sub with the purchase of a six-inch sub. Take QuickChek up on this offer by downloading a coupon from the store’s mobile app.
Quizno’s
At all participating locations in the US, the restaurant chain is offering its 8-inch Classic Italian for just $5.
Schlotzky’s
Go to any Schlotzsky’s location to get a small Original for only $2.99.
Stop by any Schlotzsky's nationwide on Friday, November 3 and score a small Original for just $2.99! #NationalSandwichDay