Here’s Where to Get Free Food Today for National Sandwich Day

Friday is National Sandwich Day and there are a number of restaurants offering free food. All you have to do is know where to go to take advantage of the exceptional deals being offered.

From fast food joints to other chain restaurants, there is a slew of free food options and other bargains. Whether you’re in the mood for a sub or another kind of sandwich, you are in luck at these places listed below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to the crazy cheap deals for National Sandwich Day.

Arby’s

Get a free roast beef sandwich at any Arby’s location when you sign up for the restaurant’s newsletter.

Subway

Head over to Subway to get a free sub with the purchase of any size sub and a 30-ounce drink at participating locations. The free sub will be of equal value or lesser than the one you purchased.

National Sandwich Day Deals

Capriotti’s

Guests are being treated to an upgrade from small to medium size subs at no additional cost in celebration of National Sandwich Day.

Firehouse Subs

This is a place where you want to get there right when doors open. The first 50 people to order any size Hook & Ladder will get free chips and a medium drink with the purchase of a medium or large sub on their next visit. Also, customers will get a custom sub enamel pin.

McAlister’s Deli

The restaurant chain is offering the famous McAlister’s Club sandwich for only $4. This includes a variety of meats, toppings, a pickle and a side.

National Sandwich Day Deals (cont.)

Penn Station East Coast Subs

At participating locations, customers at Penn Station can get any 6-inch sub for only $3.99 from 4–9pm.

Potbelly

Buy one pastrami sandwich and get a second one for free at any Potbelly location when you sign up for the chain’s rewards program, Potbelly Perks.

Press’d Sandwiches

Customers are being treated to a buy one sandwich and drink and get one free deal at every Press’d location.

National Sandwich Day Deals (cont.)

QuickChek

Get a free six-inch sub with the purchase of a six-inch sub. Take QuickChek up on this offer by downloading a coupon from the store’s mobile app.

Quizno’s

At all participating locations in the US, the restaurant chain is offering its 8-inch Classic Italian for just $5.

Schlotzky’s

Go to any Schlotzsky’s location to get a small Original for only $2.99.