National Margarita Day: Twitter Is Celebrating a Little Too Hard in Quarantine This Year
Monday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and many people really needed it this year. The pseudo-holiday comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of coronavirus pandemic lockdown measures in many parts of the world, including the U.S. After spending too much time home alone, many people are eager for a stiff drink.
National Margarita Day 2021 took over Twitter on Monday morning, with enthusiastic users getting right to work celebrating, no matter the time of day. Some were a little too enthusiastic, they joked, as they mixed up cocktails in the morning or slurped them down while working from home. It was hard to disentangle the jokes from the cries for help, and in many cases, that seemed to be the point.
National Margarita Day is often an occasion when bars try to get celebrants to come out and party, though obviously this year that is not feasible for most people. However, collective anxiety about COVID-19, natural disasters and U.S. politics has driven many people to celebrate at home in whatever form they can.
For most, that simply means making a lot of margaritas and drinking a lot of margaritas. Here is a look at how Twitter is treating this much-needed holiday.
Kids
Ummmm... it's #NationalMargaritaDay
I will be celebrating as soon as the kiddo is in bed tonight. pic.twitter.com/UI0z26H7Z8— Ash (@AccioAsh) February 22, 2021
Many users were looking for ways to celebrate and have a margarita with their kids at home. After a year of many children taking their classes at home, parents especially needed a break.
Holy Day
It's #NationalMargaritaDay and it's literally the closest I come to a holy day where I spend the day drinking and listening to Jimmy Buffett. 😘 pic.twitter.com/mCua8WicQW— Real Housewives of St. John's (@rhonewfoundland) February 22, 2021
For some, National Margarita Day is an occasion of almost religious proportions, and they celebrated in style. The holiday gave many people a chance to flash their blender on social media.
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz SpokesPerson for #PatronMargarita #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/A1njx9Ue5T— DKT (@darleneturner53) February 22, 2021
#NationalMargaritaDay means it’s time for a #Spicy #PatronMargarita pic.twitter.com/nvYxKA8nns— Charles Beaudoin (@BeaudoinCharlie) February 22, 2021
After Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's controversial trip to Mexico last week, many users cracked jokes about how he was celebrating National Margarita Day. Some expert Photoshop went into a new subgenre of Cruz memes.
Motivation
Wait. It’s #NationalMargaritaDay? I’m fully awake now! 😂😂#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/D6WcO3kigA— Chris Evans Fans USA (@ChrisEvans_USA) February 22, 2021
I heard #NationalMargaritaDay. This Monday just got 10xs better 🌚 pic.twitter.com/awkBo23sj2— 𝕷𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕵. 🥀 (@babyliisaa) February 22, 2021
Some saw the margarita at the end of their day as the best "Monday motivation" to keep them going through the work day.
Snowed In
Currently in snowy Canada and wishing I was in sunny Mexico for #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/7Uu07i8II2— 🌞 (@kvallevand) February 22, 2021
In many parts of the country, the weather is not quite right for margaritas, which are typically a summertime treat. Of course, that didn't stop them from pretending.
Temptation
Happy Holidays🥰🍹 #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/ui1R5nDheN— carol🦋 (@_ChristmasCar0l) February 22, 2021
Twitter users had fun teasing and tempting each other into celebrating National Margarita Day with a drink. If any of them were on the fence about indulging on Monday, this might have pushed them over the edge.
Hangover
I've got a ticket on the Tequila Express, so I won't be coming in to work, tomorrow.🍹😜 #NationalMargaritaDay #MondayMotivation #PatronMargarita pic.twitter.com/Koi7aFxFx5— Jenny Taft (@taft_jenny) February 22, 2021
Even as they enjoyed their margaritas on Monday, users joked about the results on Tuesday. They wondered if they would even make it to work after their celebrations.