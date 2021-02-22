National Margarita Day: Twitter Is Celebrating a Little Too Hard in Quarantine This Year

Monday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and many people really needed it this year. The pseudo-holiday comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of coronavirus pandemic lockdown measures in many parts of the world, including the U.S. After spending too much time home alone, many people are eager for a stiff drink.

National Margarita Day 2021 took over Twitter on Monday morning, with enthusiastic users getting right to work celebrating, no matter the time of day. Some were a little too enthusiastic, they joked, as they mixed up cocktails in the morning or slurped them down while working from home. It was hard to disentangle the jokes from the cries for help, and in many cases, that seemed to be the point.

National Margarita Day is often an occasion when bars try to get celebrants to come out and party, though obviously this year that is not feasible for most people. However, collective anxiety about COVID-19, natural disasters and U.S. politics has driven many people to celebrate at home in whatever form they can.

For most, that simply means making a lot of margaritas and drinking a lot of margaritas. Here is a look at how Twitter is treating this much-needed holiday.