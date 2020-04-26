Aerial Beach Photos and Videos Come out Revealing Concerning Crowds in California

California beaches saw a surge in visitors this weekend, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home order in the state. According to a report by CBS News, over 50,000 people descended on Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on Friday and Saturday, as a heat wave struck the area. Many are now worried that California's early success in reducing new COVID-19 cases has made the population over-confident as the outbreak rages on.

While California is under one of the most strict stay-at-home orders in the United States, the rules are not quite the same everywhere. Beaches are technically still open in Orange County, though attendance has been low until now. Other beaches and state parks have been partially or completely shut down, either by orders from local officials or Gov. Gavin Newsom. Seeing the crowded beaches this weekend sparked outrage on social media.

"It's hot out, and we're seeing the crowds increase, doubling every day," Newport Beach lifeguard Battalion Cheif Brian O'Rourke told reporters. "Yesterday we had about 20,000 people. Today I would expect almost double that."

Photos from within the crowded beaches and from nearby, as well as aerial photography and video from local news outlets circulated on social media this weekend, infuriating maby onlookers. Many wondered what made those revellers believe it was safe to be out in such large numbers, even if it was allowed by law. They also wondered why Orange County beaches were not subject to the same lockdowns as other counties.

Many people online also compared the response to these photos to the response to similar pictures from Florida beaches. Some complained about a double standard between the two coastal states.

Meanwhile, not everyone at the beaches was celebrating this weekend. At least one large protest was taking place at Venice Beach, with demonstrators calling for an end to stay-at-home orders across the nation and a return to normal life, regardless of the cost in human life. Here is a breakdown of how social media responded to the California beach photos this weekend.