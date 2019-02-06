National Frozen Yogurt Day: All the Places to Get Free FroYo

Wednesday, Feb. 6 is National Free Frozen Yogurt Day, and fans around the country have a rare chance for a cheap treat.

Fro-yo carries a lot of baggage, having clawed its way up from a trendy dessert to a niche market to a snack staple. The delicious confection has been called the territory of hipsters, mocked as a fixation of “basic” people and even featured as a major plot point on NBC’s The Good Place. Miraculously, frozen yogurt has risen above all that to become a fixture of American life.

People around the country are celebrating that fixture on Wednesday with yogurt flowing freely at select restaurants. Shoppers can head out on a mission to treat themselves to their favorite delight, or they may be pleasantly surprised on an unrelated shopping trip or commute.

Here are some the deals you can take advantage of on this National Frozen Yogurt Day.

Menchies

Today is the day! Happy National Frozen Yogurt Day from Menchie’s! Visit us today for Buy One, Get One Free Frozen Yogurt! #NationalFrozenYogurtDay #NFYD pic.twitter.com/gzGbofqUZB — Menchie’s Yogurt (@MyMenchies) February 6, 2019



Menchies’ participating locations are doing a buy one, get one free deal in honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day. The offer is available to anyone, without coupons, memberships or codes.

Sweet Frog

National Frozen Yogurt Day is a day made for sweetFrog! Loyalty members can enjoy a Buy One, Get One FREE froyo of equal or lesser value ?? pic.twitter.com/JWgfLbxYpA — sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) February 6, 2019



Sweet Frog is doing a buy one, get one free deal as well, exclusive to its loyalty members. Customers will be expected to pay for the more expensive of their two cups, taking the second one at no cost.

TCBY

Celebrate National Froyo Day TODAY at your local #TCBY ? Swirl in and get your first 6 oz of froyo FREE?



*Available at participating locations. Call or see store for details: https://t.co/ybW5GdLeJG

#NationalFroyoDay #NFYD #FreeFroyo pic.twitter.com/NOPCSbIWH4 — TCBY (@TCBY) February 6, 2019



At participating TCBY stores, each customer is entitled to one 6-ounce cup of frozen yogurt, including toppings. If customers exceed the weight limit, they will still only be charged the difference, so even those looking for a decadent treat can get a major discount.

Red Mango

Happy #NationalFroYoDay! Fill your cup as high as you can for only $5! (At participating stores only) pic.twitter.com/FafS9cKs6c — Red Mango (@RedMango) February 6, 2019



Rather than giving away free fro-yo, Red Mango is reviving one of its most popular promotions. Fans can go to participating stores to fill up any 12-ounce cup for just $5. The offer is good all day on Wednesday.

Yasso

Yasso’s massive fro-yo giveaway is tied to the company’s Instagram presence. Custmoers must follow the company, along with its partner, P.J. Salvage, and “like” Yasso’s National Frozen Yogurt Day post. They must also leave a comment tagging a friend to help spread the word. They will then be entered to win a year’s supply of Yasso frozen yogurt as well as two Lounge Sets of pajamas from P.J. Salvage. This, at least, is one giveaway fans can take part in without leaving the house!

Yogurtland

Today’s the day!



Join us from 2-7pm for International Frozen Yogurt Day! Buy ONE, GET ONE FREE and check out our Hershey’s® inspired flavors and toppings.



Which ones will you try? Tag a friend to let them know! pic.twitter.com/7M8M3hd3qs — Yogurtland (@Yogurtland) February 6, 2019



Yogurtland is hoping to draw the afternoon crowd with its holiday offering. The shop is hosting a buy one, get one free promotion at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

16 Handles

?Happy #NationalFrozenYogurtDay! We’ve got free ? waiting for our app users all day today‼️ ???

download our app: https://t.co/A6xGjdVF43

info here: https://t.co/91nl48oEMS pic.twitter.com/c6eWErjD0q — 16 Handles (@16Handles) February 6, 2019



16 Handles has a clever trick to get customers in for National Frozen Yogurt Day. The shop is handing out free 3-ounce cups of yogurt with toppings to anyone registered on its loyalty app.

Yogurtology

Participating Yogurtology locations are offering a free 6-ounce cup of yogurt to each customer are Wednesday. The shop is spread throughout Florida and Arizona, so even in the winter their frozen treats are usually appropriate.