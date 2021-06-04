National Donut Day: Where to Get Free Donuts

Friday, June 4 just officially got sweeter, because it also happens to be National Donut Day. One of the many national holidays that have seemingly come from nowhere in recent years to honor a specific type of food, we're not complaining about this made-up day, because there are free donuts to be had. To celebrate the occasion, several chains are offering customers the chance to score a free donut, along with contests and other giveaways like t-shirts and the chance to win free donuts for an entire year. Scroll to see where you can pick up a free sweet treat.

Krispy Kreme

The chain will give customers a free donut of their choice on June 4, and customers who show proof that they have received their vaccination against COVID-19 can get a free Original Glazed donut everyday through the rest of the year. In addition, you can get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 when you buy a dozen on Friday. Dunkin'

Stop into this chain and get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, which has most of its locations in the Eastern U.S., is giving away a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut at participating locations for National Donut Day Randy's Donuts

Randy's Donuts is offering free Glazed Buttermilk Bites on Friday while supplies last from 6 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Walmart

Participating stores are offering a free coffee and donut between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on June 4 Shipley Do-Nuts

The chain is giving out one free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, while supplies last. Lamar’s Donuts & Coffee

In addition to giving out free donuts on June 4, Lamar's is running a sweepstakes in which customers could win free donuts for a year, month, or week for purchases made through June 5

In addition to free donuts, several chains are offering discounts on their pastries. Tim Hortons

Tim Rewards members can get a classic or specialty donut for 50 cents with any purchase of at least 50 cents from June 3-15 Maverik

The western chain is selling all of its donuts excluding raspberry fritters for $1 on Friday, including its new limited edition "Pinkalicious" donut