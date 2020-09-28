National Coffee Day: Get Free Coffee at Starbucks, Dunkin', Panera and More

National Coffee Day is this Tuesday, Sept. 29, and there are a ton of great places giving out free cups of java to celebrate. Some of the spots you can grab your free coffee are Starbucks, Dunkin', and Panera Bread Co., but there are many more. This year, the annual novelty holiday also has placed like Krispy Kreme and McDonald's joining in. "National Coffee Day is one of the more popular days of the year for local coffee joints," Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply — a small-business software provider — previously told USA Today of the event. "Expect big deals and longer-than-normal lines if you venture out to your favorite coffee klatch." Scroll down to see which restaurants and convenience stores are passing out no-cost, or low-cost, java on Tuesday, as adapted from a list by USA Today. Notably, some locations will require customers to sign up for a rewards program in order to get their free or discounted coffee. Let us know in the comments where you plan to get your free coffee!

7-Eleven: $1 any size coffee, with the 7Rewards app. Barnes & Noble: Free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any "bake case" item at store cafes. Biggby Coffee: Free 20-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee with any purchase. Caribou Coffee: 50% off any bag of prepackaged beans to take home, when you buy any large beverage.

Circle K: Any size hot or iced coffee for free through the Circle K app. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Free regular size coffee with any food or beverage purchase over $2. Corner Bakery Cafe: Notably, this chain is actually not doing a National Coffee Day promotion, however, it does have a big October promotion for customers. Every day for the entire month, customers who are subscribed to the Corner Bakery rewards program can get one free regular coffee. This includes espresso, cold brew, iced, hand-roasted, or tea. No purchase necessary, but specialty coffee drinks are not included.

Cumberland Farms: Free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size when you text COFFEE to 64827 on Tuesday to get a digital coupon. Customers who are already in the text database will likely receive the offer automatically on Tuesday morning. Duck Donuts: Any size hot or iced coffee for free with a purchase. Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee at restaurants nationwide, with any purchase. Godiva: 30% off coffee bags at Godiva Boutiques and online.

Huddle House: Free cup of coffee with any dine-in purchase. Jack in the Box: Free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase. Kolache Factory: Free 12-ounce cup of coffee with a coupon that is scheduled to be posted on the chain's social media sites. Customers can print the coupon, or simply show it to employees from their phone. Krispy Kreme: All customers can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. However, rewards members are able to get one free doughnut of their choice with the free coffee.

Love's Travel Stops: $1 any sized coffee or hot beverage. Notably, when the discounted coffee is purchased through the Love's Connect app all proceeds will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Additionally, rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for their purchase, and Love's will donate $1 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on their behalf. MAPCO: Free 16-ounce coffee. This deal is limited to one, however, customers who are enrolled in the Mapco rewards program will find other deals available to them as well. McDonald's: While the major fast food chain is not *technically* doing a National Coffee Day deal, it does still offer a free McCafé drink to users of the McDonald's app, whenever they purchase five McCafé drinks.

Nekter Juice Bar: $5 for a 16-ounce Cold Brew Smoothie, all-day. Panera Bread: Like McDonald's, Panera is not actually doing a National Coffee Day promotion, but customers who who sign up for their MyPanera rewards program, and a Coffee Subscription, the first month of unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea is free. The coffee subscription increased to $8.99 per month after that. Pilot Flying J: Free any size hot or cold coffee, with an offer available in the Pilot Flying J app. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans: For every bag of coffee purchased, the company will donate one bag of coffee to active U.S. military members.

QuickChek: Free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee when you register for an account through the chain's app. Rise Brewing Co.: Get a coupon for a free can of coffee by watching a video and completing an online questionnaire here. Scooter's Coffee: Free small coffee in store or through the drive-thru. Sheetz: Free cold brew when you order through the Sheetz app. Speedway: Free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Starbucks: Easily the most iconic name in coffee shops, Starbucks is giving customers who are signed up for its rewards program a free drink loaded onto their account, whenever they order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage on Tuesday. On Thursday, members will be able to collect triple stars on orders. Stewart's Shops: Free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee from noon to close. Coffee and Cold Brew Refreshers not included. Tim Hortons: Any size hot or iced coffee available for $0.99 through the Tim Hortons app or at timhortons.com, from Monday through Oct. 26.