Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day 2018 With Deals From McDonald’s, Wendy’s and More

Tuesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day — and quite a few restaurants and fast-food chains are putting Americana food lovers in paradise with deals for discounted or free burgers.

From McDonald’s to Wendy’s to — you guessed it — IHOP (IHOB?), continue scrolling to see which restaurants are offering the best free cheeseburger deals to celebrate.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes, which infamously changed its name to International House of Burgers this summer, wants you to have the best of both worlds. Between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 18, head into your favorite IHOP for a free plate of pancakes with any Ultimate Steakburger.

Red Robin

Come in today and get a $5 Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger and #bottomlessfries. Because #nationalcheeseburgerday is a thing. And #cheese is life. pic.twitter.com/Mkja7KtUNV — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) September 18, 2018

Make sure to visit Red Robin on an empty stomach, as you’ll be getting far more than a burger with this chain’s stellar National Cheeseburger Day deal. The restaurant is offering its signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for only $5 on Sept. 18 — as long as you order a beverage along with your meal.

Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin, talked about the deal in a press release. “A cheeseburger with fries and a soft drink is the quintessential all-American meal and has been a staple on our menu for nearly 50 years,” she said. “The Gourmet Cheeseburger helped earn our restaurants’ Burger Authority status and we look forward to celebrating its time in the spotlight with our guests on National Cheeseburger Day!”

BurgerFI

BurgerFI‘s National Cheeseburger Day deal is for anyone who can put away a couple burgers on their own — or it’s great for dates or family dinners. At BurgerFI on Sept. 18, order your first burger at full price and grab a second one for just $1. But don’t forget to mention the offer to your server — you won’t get the deal automatically.

McDonald’s

In line with a recent fast-food chain trend, McDonald’s is attempting to boost its mobile app downloads with its National Cheeseburger Day deal; download the McDonald’s app for a free cheeseburger with any purchase of 50 cents or more.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain promoting its app. Chick-fil-A (with chicken, of course) and Wendy’s have similar ongoing deals through the month of September as well.

Wendy’s

Free Dave’s Single with purchase. Every single day for the rest of September. Just get our app. You’re welcome. https://t.co/nlLwVjkfHV — Wendy’s (@Wendys) September 9, 2018

At Wendy’s, simply download the mobile Wendy’s app, order anything on the menu and receive a free Dave’s Single. But the fun doesn’t stop on National Cheeseburger Day — Wendy’s lovers can go back day after day throughout the month of September. Once you’re finished devouring that tasty burger, do yourself a favor and follow the brand on Twitter for endless entertainment.

Wayback Burger

Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay on Tuesday, September 18 with a BOGO Cheeeesy Burger when you order through the Wayback app. See restaurant for details. pic.twitter.com/KOdovuw6ld — Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) September 16, 2018

The final app-related deal of the day is from Wayback Burger, who will automatically give you a free classic burger when you download the app — no purchase required! But if you do decide to make a purchase, your incentives go up; Wayback Burger offers a buy one, get one free offer as well.

Plus, burgers from Wayback have four slices of cheese. Enough said.

White Castle

Remember: All cheese sliders are cheeseburgers, but not all cheeseburgers are America’s favorite sliders! Happy #NationalCheeseBurgerDay https://t.co/gTFxQcImBA pic.twitter.com/oXUrb7OYqS — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) September 13, 2018

White Castle knows the simpler the deal, the tastier the rewards. Simply buy anything on White Castle’s menu and you’ll get a free cheese slider. But don’t forget your coupon, which you can access right here.

Johnny Rockets

Next Tuesday is National Cheeseburger Day and we’re inviting everyone to the festivities at Johnny Rockets. BOGO 1/2 off all cheeseburgers AND BOGO 1/2 off all milkshakes, from opening to close! Make it a holiday to remember! pic.twitter.com/Cu2NA1AW6X — JohnnyRocketsSanAnto (@JohnnyRocketSA) September 14, 2018

If you can’t order a Johnny Rockets burger without a milkshake, this deal is for you. At the themed chain, your second burger or second milkshake will be half off on Sept. 18.

