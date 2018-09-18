Trending

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day 2018 With Deals From McDonald’s, Wendy’s and More

Tuesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day — and quite a few restaurants and fast-food […]

By

Tuesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day — and quite a few restaurants and fast-food chains are putting Americana food lovers in paradise with deals for discounted or free burgers.

From McDonald’s to Wendy’s to — you guessed it — IHOP (IHOB?), continue scrolling to see which restaurants are offering the best free cheeseburger deals to celebrate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes, which infamously changed its name to International House of Burgers this summer, wants you to have the best of both worlds. Between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 18, head into your favorite IHOP for a free plate of pancakes with any Ultimate Steakburger.

Red Robin

Make sure to visit Red Robin on an empty stomach, as you’ll be getting far more than a burger with this chain’s stellar National Cheeseburger Day deal. The restaurant is offering its signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for only $5 on Sept. 18 — as long as you order a beverage along with your meal.

Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin, talked about the deal in a press release. “A cheeseburger with fries and a soft drink is the quintessential all-American meal and has been a staple on our menu for nearly 50 years,” she said. “The Gourmet Cheeseburger helped earn our restaurants’ Burger Authority status and we look forward to celebrating its time in the spotlight with our guests on National Cheeseburger Day!”

BurgerFI

BurgerFI‘s National Cheeseburger Day deal is for anyone who can put away a couple burgers on their own — or it’s great for dates or family dinners. At BurgerFI on Sept. 18, order your first burger at full price and grab a second one for just $1. But don’t forget to mention the offer to your server — you won’t get the deal automatically.

McDonald’s

In line with a recent fast-food chain trend, McDonald’s is attempting to boost its mobile app downloads with its National Cheeseburger Day deal; download the McDonald’s app for a free cheeseburger with any purchase of 50 cents or more.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain promoting its app. Chick-fil-A (with chicken, of course) and Wendy’s have similar ongoing deals through the month of September as well.

Wendy’s

At Wendy’s, simply download the mobile Wendy’s app, order anything on the menu and receive a free Dave’s Single. But the fun doesn’t stop on National Cheeseburger Day — Wendy’s lovers can go back day after day throughout the month of September. Once you’re finished devouring that tasty burger, do yourself a favor and follow the brand on Twitter for endless entertainment.

Wayback Burger

The final app-related deal of the day is from Wayback Burger, who will automatically give you a free classic burger when you download the app — no purchase required! But if you do decide to make a purchase, your incentives go up; Wayback Burger offers a buy one, get one free offer as well.

Plus, burgers from Wayback have four slices of cheese. Enough said.

White Castle

White Castle knows the simpler the deal, the tastier the rewards. Simply buy anything on White Castle’s menu and you’ll get a free cheese slider. But don’t forget your coupon, which you can access right here.

Johnny Rockets

If you can’t order a Johnny Rockets burger without a milkshake, this deal is for you. At the themed chain, your second burger or second milkshake will be half off on Sept. 18.

Which burger joint are you hitting up for dinner tonight? Share in the comments section.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts