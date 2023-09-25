Natalee Holloway's Disappearance Updated After New Evidence

After nearly 20 years, new evidence could help confirm and close the infamous Aruba disappearance.

It has been close to 20 years since Natalee Holloway disappeared while on vacation in Aruba. The 2005 disappearance gripped headlines and thrust suspect Joran Van der Sloot into the spotlight as people searched for answers.

According to RADAR, investigators opened a newly discovered email in which Joran Van der Sloot admitted he was "taking care of things" and claimed he and his father rented a boat to go for a ride.

Joran van der Sloot said he and his dad ‘took care of things’ after Natalee Holloway disappearance https://t.co/RPcjjDQ9ZB pic.twitter.com/HsN3jfU59a — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2023

The alleged email from Van der Sloot comes from 2010 and was sent to an unidentified friend named "David G." According to The Messenger, the 2010 email was sent from Van der Sloot's Yahoo! email address.

"My dad got a boat two days later," he wrote. "We went for a ride and took care of things. That's all I'm going to say." The email account is the same one that Van der Sloot used to contact Holloway's parents after her disappearance.

The discovery comes as investigators weigh potential federal charges in the United States for lying about Holloway's whereabouts and reportedly trying to extort her parents. The boat revelation isn't new and investigators have always thought she was taken out to sea after her death. The Messenger also notes that Dutch journalists Peter De Vries and Patrick van der Eem aired a hidden camera interview with Van der Sloot in 2008.

While smoking marijuana on camera, Van der Sloot seemed to reveal that Holloway had a seizure on the beach while having sex with Van der Sloot. He then claimed he called a friend with a boat, loaded her body, and dumped it at sea. But Van der Sloot has also claimed he's lied to journalists and investigators in the past.

Van der Sloot's extradition to the United States comes amid another prison sentence in Peru for the murder of another woman. The fraud and extortion charges stem from an alleged attempt to pull $250,000 from Holloway's mother, Beth, in exchange for information on the location of her body. She paid an initial payment of $25,000 as part of an FBI sting, giving authorities false information for the cash. He pleaded not guilty and won't face trial until November.

The disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway created a frenzy of interest in people who were seeking answers to the tragic end of her Aruba vacation. Van der Sloot was the last person seen with Holloway before her disappearance.