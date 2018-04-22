Death Toll in Waffle House Shooting Rises to 4

A fourth person has died in Nashville as a result of the Waffle House shooting early Sunday morning.

The death was confirmed by police spokesman Don Aaron to The Associated Press around 8:20 a.m. CT. Three people died at the scene, and a fourth died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

That brings the total count to four deaths and three injuries. No victim identities have been released as of press time. The condition of the wounded is also unclear.

The suspected shooter, Illinois resident Travis Reinking, fired several shots in the restaurant, located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike, using a rifle at 3:25 a.m.

A patron wrestled the gun away from the shooter, who then fled on foot. He was wearing a coat during the shooting, but shed it as he escaped.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police have declared Reinking as “person of interest” because the shooter drove a car registered to him to the scene. He also fits the current released description of the gunman, “a white man with short hair.”

Nashville police are currently searching for Reinking, who was last seen near the tree line of Mountain View Apartments, located on Mountain Springs Drive. He was wearing black pants and no shirt.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Waffle House has issued a brief statement on the shooting, in which they asks for thoughts and prayers for the victims of the shooting.

“This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family,” the company said in a statement. “We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.”

This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family. We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers. — Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) April 22, 2018

The company later issued a lengthier statement to news outlets.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Waffle House told ABC News. “Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share … This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family.”

Nashville Mayor David Briley also issued a response to the incident on Twitter.

“It’s a tragic day for our city anytime people lose their lives at the hands of a gunman,” Briley wrote. “My heart goes out to the families [and] friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning’s shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime.”

He continued, “There’s clearly more to be said about these circumstances, but for now I ask Nashville to pray for and rally around these victims and join me in thanking [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] as it works to find and apprehend the shooter.”

It’s a tragic day for our city anytime people lose their lives at the hands of a gunman. My heart goes out to the families & friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning’s shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime. — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) April 22, 2018