Nashville Police, FBI Were Told Anthony Quinn Warner Was 'Building Bombs in the RV' in August 2019

Following the tragic Nashville bombing on Christmas Day, it's been reported that the city's police department — as well as the FBI — were told in August 2019 that domestic terrorist Anthony Quinn Warner was "building bombs in the RV." The Tennessean reports that Warner's ex-girlfriend contacted the authorities more than a year before he parked his RV on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville and detonated explosive devices. The explosion killed Warner, injured multiple people and caused massive damage to many buildings.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement on the incident, saying that Warner had not been on its "radar," prior to exploding a bomb in the heart of the state's capital city. However, The Tennessean has discovered that Warner's girlfriend sounded an alarm that he was likely planning some kind of terrorist attack as far back as the summer of 2019. Her lawyer, Raymond Throckmorton III, made a call to officials after she made some concerning comments to him. When officers arrived at her residence, which was less than a mile from Warner's home, they found her sitting on her front porch with unloaded guns. "She related that the guns belonged to a 'Tony Warner' and that she did not want them in the house any longer," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said in a statement provided to The Tennessean.

The unnamed woman confirmed to police that Warner had made comments about bombs, which backed up what Throckmorton said in official documents, referring to Warner "frequently" talking "about the military and bomb making." Warner "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb," the attorney added, per police documents. Throckmorton claims that he contacted police due his concern for his client's well-being.

Ultimately, the police did not speak with Warner about the claims, as he was not home when they went to his house. They did, however, have a mobile crisis division come speak with the woman. She eventually agreed to a psychological evaluation, which she was transported to by ambulance, per police.

The Nashville bomber's girlfriend told police that he was building a bomb last year. They didn't interview him, but they did give her a psych evaluation. https://t.co/wxzgBbVul4 pic.twitter.com/rJ290ZWHpN — Matt Ford (@fordm) December 30, 2020

According to reports, when they went to his home in 2019, officers saw the RV that Warner used to as a bomb. They also reportedly noticed "several security cameras and wires attached to a alarm sign on the front door." The officers "saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property," per Aaron, so they did not follow-up on the investigation other than to notify their superiors, who in turn advised the FBI.

"The FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," said Aaron. FBI spokesperson Darrell DeBusk also spoke to The Tennessean, telling the outlet that the department's agency-to-agency database check was up to acceptable standards. Later, per Aaron, The Department of Defense reported back that "checks on Warner were all negative."