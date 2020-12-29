Nashville Explosion: New Video Shows Explosive Force Damaging Nearby Businesses

Christmas decorations destroyed, shattered glass doors, and innocent bystanders hit by the explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning can all be seen from new video showing the damage caused to neighboring businesses in the area. The new footage, released by Metro Nashville Police Department, shows a straight forward shot of the RV just as it burst into flames.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

Reports say the "intentional" bomb explosion inside an RV on second avenue and commerce street caused massive damage to surrounded buildings, including knocking out cell service and internet for AT&T users both in-state and throughout surrounding states. Previously released footage featured an audio recording of a female voice telling those nearby, "If you can hear this message, evacuate now," minutes before the vehicle went up in flames.

The video shown above, which has been gaining traction on social media, depicts police attempting to evacuate the streets just minutes before the bomb went off. According to TMZ, there were at least four police officers on the ground that day telling citizens to make sure they leave the area.

The outlet also managed to procure footage from a local businesses in the vicinity -- a sport's bar on 2nd avenue and Commerce Street -- showing at least four different angles from various buildings. The video clearly displays the shattered glass and flying debris caused by the massive shock.

Reports say at least three people were injured from the tragedy. Federal authorities have identified the man behind the explosion as Anthony Quinn Warner, a self-employed computer technician, as the sole bomber. Authorities confirm Warner died in the explosion as part of a clear suicide attempt. Warner's motivation remains a mystery.

"He was present when the bomb went off and he perished in the bombing,” confirmed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran.

Federal, state, and local authorities came together to uncover the man behind the crime and closed the case just 60 hours after the bombing took place. "I cannot truly describe all the hard work that has gone into this investigation since Friday’s explosion," Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during Sunday’s announcement. "Nashville is considered safe."