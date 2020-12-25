Nashville Explosion: 3 Injured, Police Say Blast Was 'Intentional'

At least three people have been injured in a Christmas morning explosion in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the blast, which occurred at around 6:30 a.m. local town in Nashville’s downtown area, is believed to have been "intentional." At this time, the MNPD, FBI, ATF, and other agencies are involved in what is being described as an "active" investigation.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning an area near Second Avenue and Commerce Street. The Tennessean, citing the police, report the incident "was linked to a vehicle parked outside the Melting Pot and investigators said an RV was involved." Although foul play wasn’t initially suspected, according to early reports, Don Aaron with the MNPD in a later update confirmed the explosion "was an intentional act."

#UPDATE: Don Aaron with Metro police says it appears the RV explosion "was an intentional act." The scene at 2nd/Commerce in downtown Nashville will be active for an extensive period of time. ATF, FBI and other agencies involved in investigation. We are LIVE on @WKRN. pic.twitter.com/SfYilpVdqf — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

The blast blackened trees in the surrounding area and caused damage to nearb buildings. Videos and images from the scene showed glass in the street and fire alarms going off. The owner of the nearby Nashville Downtown Hostel said he received a call early Friday morning from staff reporting hearing a "loud boom" and the fire alarm going off. The hostel is damaged and guests were evacuated to Nissan Stadium for shelter.

Eyewitness Buck McCoy, meanwhile, told CNN he saw three cars that were "fully engulfed" in flames. He added, "there was trees laying everywhere, glass laying everywhere." Buck added that he saw several people who were not injured but appeared to be in shock. At this time, there are at least three reported injuries. Those people have been taken to area hospitals. According to WKRN anchor Josh Breslow, their injuries are not life-threatening.

"It looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue," @JohnCooper4Nash says on @WKRN of the intentional RV explosion at 2nd/Commerce this morning in downtown Nashville. — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

Following the explosion, a two block area was being cleared, and WeGo Transit was helping clear the area by using buses to get people in the area out of the cold weather. Speaking Friday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, "it looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue." In a statement to CNN, he said, "emergency services are calling in our help, all our specialties, to investigate the cause of the explosion."