Nashville Boaters Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines, Gather by the Dozen

With states across the country beginning to lift restrictions, all eyes have fallen on some of the hot spots to see how the country would react to the newfound freedom. In this case, a lot of people were curious how beaches and golf courses would look this weekend.

In Nashville, lakes turned out to be the central focus. In this case, boaters were not following Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's practices. The agency put out a memo urging no beaching or rafting with other boats. Along with that, boaters must maintain six feet to cooperate with social distancing. This was to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

PHOTO: Boats linked by dozens on Old Hickory Lake amid TRWA's social distancing suggestion. https://t.co/izN0GJtHsW pic.twitter.com/qTQNIQXGn3 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 2, 2020

While many people were concerned about the scene, Gov. Bill Lee ruled outdoor activity as an essential activity. With his ruling, he also listed the safe practices that would follow the order. This includes only boating with those in your immediate family, only go out on a lake nearby to eliminate travel, follow social distancing at fueling stations and wash hands regularly. He also said if anyone was diagnosed or has symptoms that line up with COVID-19, to not go out on the lake.

Nashville isn’t the only one to come under the spotlight after lifting restrictions. Originally, Jacksonville beaches came under fire after first lifting their restrictions. At the time, the beaches only were operating under limited hours to limit the exposure, but drew harsh critics.

Huntington police are riding motorcycles on the path, telling people to leave. Officers briefly detained this man after he refused to leave, with two more officers called. The exchange remained calm, and the man eventually rode away on his bike. No reports of any citations so far pic.twitter.com/bJyfg5nSQE — Brooke E. Staggs (@JournoBrooke) May 2, 2020

A similar situation popped up in California with Huntington Beach. The beach got so crowded that police even needed to set up a block the next day to prevent beachgoers from taking over the area. Despite the overcrowding, no citatations were issued from the town. “People are cooperating,” Public Information Officer Angela Bennett told the OC Register. “Officers have been down there (at the beach) for a few hours,” Bennett said. “People are very passionate about this. We understand this. So we’re not trying to cite anyone.”