Florida Beaches Reopen During Coronavirus: All the Photos Coming out Online

Florida beaches reopened over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many photos of residents flocking to the shores have started coming out online. On, Friday, CNBC reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had given a news conference in which he announced plans to reopen the beaches. He clarified that this should be done with social distancing guidelines being followed, saying, "Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way."

Mayor Lenny Curry also issued a statement on beach reopenings, saying that the beaches in Duval County would have restricted hours, and they would only be allowed to be used for things like walking, hiking, running, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing and taking care of pets. He stated that the beaches would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curry also revealed that gatherings that include 50 or people are prohibited. "Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations," Curry said. "We'll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient."

One resident — Chris Imeson, of Ponte Vedra Beach — shared his thoughts on the matter, telling CNBC that he planned to go to the beach. "Honestly I don't understand why people are so upset," Imeson said. "We have really uncrowded beaches. ... I can't tell you I've ever been within 6 feet of another person other than my little boy." Scroll down to see photos of the reopened beaches that are being shared online.