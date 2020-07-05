Nancy Sinatra and Mia Farrow Say Frank Sinatra Would 'Loathe' Donald Trump After POTUS Namedrops Him

✖

Donald Trump rubbed plenty of folks the wrong way with his Mount Rushmore speech on Friday. Protests kicked off the event by blocking the road to the controversial monument, while the event itself was controversial for the lack of coronavirus guidelines and social distancing.

But one person who would likely be very upset is Frank Sinatra, according to his former love Mia Farrow and confirmed by daughter Nancy Sinatra. During Trump's speech, the president put forth his plan for a National Garden of Heroes, including Billy Graham, Thomas Jefferson and Sinatra. His inclusion of the iconic crooner sparked Farrow to post a message on social media responding to Trump.

Trump mentioning Frank Sinatra tonight ... Sinatra once told Trump, "go fuck yourself," according to Elliot Weisman, who served as Sinatra’s manager from 1975 until the singer’s death in 1998 (according to Weisman's book) Mia Farrow and Nancy Sinatra weighed in tonight pic.twitter.com/hbemublbvy — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) July 4, 2020

"Frank Sinatra would have loathed Donald Trump," Farrow wrote on social media. Shortly after, Nancy Sinatra responded to confirm Farrow's comment. "He actually did loathe him." While it doesn't seem like Trump and Sinatra would've crossed paths too much, proof comes in Sinatra's manager Elliot Weisman's book The Way it Was from 2017. The businessman was trying to have Sinatra play his Atlantic City casino in 1990.

According to The Independent, Sinatra was set to play the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City through its original operator Mark Grossinger Etess. Sadly he passed in a helicopter crash, leaving Trump to step in to oversee the deal.

While it was already in place, Trump came in and questioned the amount Sinatra was to be paid for his 12 performances. According to Weisman, Trump wanted to undertake new negotiations, calling the initial deal "a little rich." He also backed away from other acts supporting Sinatra, including a cancer-stricken Sammy Davis Jr., and married duo Steve and Eydie, with Trump even asking who the couple was while discussing the deal with Weisman.

This information was relayed to Sinatra, who was unhappy and reportedly gave Weisman two options. "[Either] tell Mr Trump 'to go f— himself' or give [Trump's] phone number to Sinatra so that he could do it himself," according to The Independent. From there, Weisman said he walked back to Trump in his office and relayed Sinatra's message. He ended up playing at the Sands casino in Las Vegas.

Sinatra was also famously a supporter of equal rights for all, famously standing by names like Quincy Jones and Count Basie by threatening to pull out of casinos in Vegas if they didn't allow the Black artists to stay alongside him.