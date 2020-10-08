Nancy Pelosi Slams Donald Trump's 'Altered State,' Ready to Start 'Talking About 25th Amendment'

✖

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is ready to start "talking about the 25th Amendment," ahead of slamming Donald Trump's "altered state" of mind. Pelosi made the comments on Thursday during a press conference at the Capitol building. She told reporters to make sure they were back "tomorrow" for the conversation, but did not elaborate on what information might be shared.

Notably, the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution contains details on the procedures for transferring power to the vice president, in the event of a president being incapacitated, removed from office or resigning, or in the event of a president's death. The amendment was ratified and approved in the wake of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. One of sections in the amendment provides the vice president and the administration's Cabinet a mechanism for transferring power away from the president, if necessary. According to Business Insider, the 25th Amendment has only been used a total of three times to relieve presidents deemed unfit to govern. In all of these circumstances the use of the amendment was related to physical health.

Pelosi says at her weekly press conference: "By the way, tomorrow — come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment." 25th Amendment lays out succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties https://t.co/Sk39EHPIL5 pic.twitter.com/qtnNc3NAD0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

After the press conference, Pelosi spoke with Bloomberg TV and opened a little more on her train of thought regarding the 25th Amendment. "The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now," Pelosi said. "I don’t know how to answer for that behavior." She then added, "There are those who say when you are on steroids or have Covid-19, there may be some impairment of judgment."

On Oct. 2, it was announced that 74-year-old Trump and First Lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Trump stated that they would be quarantining "together" and assured his supporters that he would "get through it." Later that day, he was taken to Walter Reed for more thorough medical treatment. He was released from the hospital on Monday, and returned to the White House.

In a interview on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump praised his medical care, but stated that he thought his infection "would have gone away by itself" without treatment. "I don't think I am contagious at all," he added. "I stand very far away from everybody, whether I was or not, I wouldn't, I still wouldn't go to a rally if contagious." However, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stipulate that anyone showing symptoms should isolate for 10 days, and 20 days in severe cases.