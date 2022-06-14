Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul's Mug Shot Released Following DUI Arrest

✖

The Napa County Department of Corrections released the mugshot of Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, following his May 28 DUI arrest. In the mugshot photo, obtained by TMZ, Pelosi can be seen wearing a light button down shirt and a brown jacket and looking solemn as he looked into the camera.

The mugshot was snapped shortly after Pelosi's arrest. Pelosi was taken into police custody at approximately 11:44 p.m. after his 2021 Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep as Pelosi's vehicle attempted to cross a state road, the California Highway Patrol in Napa confirmed at the time. The CHP reportedly responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash at around 10:26 p.m. There were no injuries reported in the crash and the Jeep's driver was not arrested. Pelosi was arrested for driving under the influence and subsequently booked into the Napa County Detention Center. He was released the following morning on $5,000 bail.

At this time, further details about the crash and Pelosi's arrest have not been revealed. Authorities have declined to any footage of the crash or of Pelosi's arrest, with the CHP earlier this month denying a public records request seeking the release of body and dashboard camera video. In a letter to Fox News Digital, the CHP confirmed it has such footage, "however, the Napa County District Attorney's Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation."

Pelosi is currently facing two misdemeanor charges – driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.8 per cent or higher – connected to the case. However, the New York Post reports that Pelosi has not yet been formally charged. Last week, the local district attorney's office said it had not decided what, if any, charges, will be filed against him.

Shortly following his arrest, rumors surfaced that charges against Pelosi had been dropped. In a tweet, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely alleged, "Paul Pelosi's DUI charges have been dropped." Donald Trump Jr. also alleged that California Governor Gavin Newsom stepped in to get the charges against Pelosi dismissed. In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for Napa County confirmed, "Governor Newsom has not contacted the D.A.'s office nor intervened to have all DUI charges against Paul Pelosi dropped." In a previous statement, the DA's Office said the fact that charges have yet to be formally filed "is standard protocol in any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County. No decision has been made at this time. Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect."